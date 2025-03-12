Watch: Grammy-nominated rapper bashes Black Lives Matter as a 'scam' in tense exchange with popular influencer

A Grammy-nominated rapper slammed Black Lives Matter as a "scam" in a tense exchange.

Lil Yachty — born Miles Parks McCollum — is a popular rapper who has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, and three MTV Music Awards.

'You probably wouldn't know anything about it because you don't care about black people.'

He recently made an appearance on the "Feeding Starving Celebrities" online cooking show. The series is hosted by Quenlin Blackwell — a massively popular social media influencer with nearly 12 million followers on TikTok, more than three million followers on Instagram, and over 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Blackwell asked Lil Yachty, "You spent $100,000 on a trip to Disney World. How much have you spent on charitable causes this year?"

Lil Yachty laughed and pointed out that "this year has technically just started."

Blackwell then asked how much he gave to charity last year.

He responds, "It's hard to gauge."

The rapper added, "It's just blurry. I've been doing so much."

Blackwell replies, "BLM? Because you want to be so black-powered?"

Lil Yachty quickly fires back, "BLM is a scam."

Blackwell excitingly orders her staff to "clip that" video highlight and send it to "the f***ing news."

"BLM was literally a scam," Lil Yachty explains, then says of Black Lives Matter leaders: "They had bought mansions."

Lil Yachty then bashes Blackwell, "You probably wouldn't know anything about it because you don't care about black people. You don't follow black news."

"I do care about black people. Look at my chocolate," the influencer retorts as she points to her arms.

Lil Yachty shoots back, "It's a disguise."

After an awkward silence, Blackwell then proclaims herself to be the "most pro-black person in this room."



Lil Yachty claims that Blackwell's staff is "all white," to which she argues that her employees are "POC," or "people of color."

A staff member is heard saying, "I'm gay."

The rapper says, "I too have a gay," which shocks Blackwell and compels her to correct him with the progressive term, "A gay? A member of the LGBTQIA+."

A video clip of the exchange went viral on social media and racked up more than one million views on the X social media platform, plus an additional four million views on the original full episode.

Blaze News has extensively covered the questionable spending habits by the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation reportedly took in more than $90 million in 2020.

BLM revealed in 2021, "After our expenses and grant disbursements, we are left with an approximate balance of $60 million."

As Blaze News reported in January 2022, BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors "secretly" purchased a $6 million mansion in Southern California. Regarding the accusations of purchasing lucrative real estate property, Cullors claimed, "What’s happening to me and to our movement is both racist and sexist."

At the same time, the BLM organization purportedly funded the purchase of a mansion that was formerly the Toronto headquarters of the Communist Party of Canada.

In February 2022, the liberal states of California and Washington reportedly ordered the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation to halt all fundraising operations over a lack of financial transparency.

Cullors — a self-described "trained Marxist" — resigned from the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation after questions surrounding the purchase of high-end real estate properties.

