Rep. Ilhan Omar denies remarks about 'white men' despite clear footage

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) made waves at Tuesday night's State of the Union address, even shouting at President Donald Trump as he gave his speech and refusing to stand in support of American citizens. The controversy continued Wednesday after video emerged of the Democrat denying something she said directly into the camera.

Earlier that day, LindellTV posted to X a short interview between a reporter and Omar.

'I would say our country should be more fearful of white men across our country because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country.'

The reporter first asked Omar about her financial records and her alleged connection to a winery, both of which have some question marks lingering around them.

Omar snapped at the reporter and said, "Do you just ask silly questions?"

The reporter moved on, asking her, "You recently stated that the American people should be afraid of the white man, that they should be fearful of the white man."

"I never said that," Omar replied.

"Yeah, you're on video saying it," the reporter said in disbelief.

The reporter then appears to have shown Omar video of her saying those words, yet Omar again denied it. She then admonished the reporter, claiming she needs to be more prepared because "what I was quoting was an actual study done by the FBI."

In the video, which appears to come from a 2018 interview, Omar was asked about Islamophobia and its true origin.

The interviewer said, "A lot of conservatives in particular would say that the rise in Islamophobia is a result not of hate, but of fear. A legitimate fear, they say, of 'jihadist terrorism.' ... What do you say to that?"

"I would say our country should be more fearful of white men across our country because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country," Omar replied.

"And so if fear is the driving force of policies to keep America safe, Americans safe inside of this country, we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men."

Omar did not make any reference to any study or report from the FBI or other intelligence sources in the clip.

