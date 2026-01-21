Former NFL reporter Michele Tafoya targets Tim Walz and 'massive' fraud in GOP Senate campaign launch

A former football sideline reporter has announced a strong Donald Trump-style platform in her run for office.

Michele Tafoya is a former Sunday Night Football staple, interviewing coaches, players, and the like from 2011 to 2022.

Now Tafoya has launched a bid for a Senate seat in Minnesota that will be vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D).

'I will clean up the system, fighting corruption, ending the fraud, and protecting your tax dollars.'

On Wednesday, Tafoya launched her campaign with a video, stating that "massive government fraud" has been "ripping off" hardworking Americans while showing clips of journalist Nick Shirley's viral videos that uncovered alleged fraud at Somali-run day cares.

Tafoya also pointed the finger at Gov. Tim Walz (D) and said the state has been forcing "radical ideologies" in schools and sports, putting young women in danger.

"I will clean up the system, fighting corruption, ending the fraud, and protecting your tax dollars," Tafoya said. "I will protect what's fair and safe, standing with our law enforcement officers, deporting dangerous criminals, and keeping female sports for female athletes."

She added, "And I will make our lives affordable again."

Furthermore the former broadcaster promised to cut taxes for the middle class, strengthen manufacturing, and lower the cost of groceries, prescription drugs, and mortgages.

Tafoya will have stiff competition, even if she is the most notable name in the Republican primary field. Other candidates include former NBA player Royce White, retired Navy officer Tom Weiler, and retired Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze.

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Tafoya, 61, is originally from California but relocated to Minnesota to cover the NFL's Minnesota Vikings and then the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves before shifting to national coverage.

In mid-December, Tafoya reportedly met with members of the National Republican Senatorial Committee to discuss the potential run. On Tuesday, paperwork for "Tafoya for Senate" was filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Retiring U.S. Sen. Smith, who is from the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party wing of the DNC, won her primary in 2018 after former comedian Al Franken resigned over a picture of him pretending to squeeze a news broadcaster's breasts while she was asleep.

