Republican senator turns against key Trump nominee, potentially empowering activist Judge Boasberg

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said he will not be supporting Ed Martin, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., which could lead to some unintended consequences.

After meeting with Martin Monday night, Tillis told reporters that he opposed Martin's nomination due to "concerns related to January 6." Notably, Martin was a defense attorney for January 6 protesters and has long advocated for those who he says were wrongly prosecuted in the aftermath of the riot for political purposes.

With Tillis acting as a roadblock to Trump's agenda, it's possible that Boasberg will be able to tilt the scales in his favor.

"I met with Mr. Martin; he seems like a good man," Tillis said. "Most of my concerns related to January 6, and he built a compelling case on some of the 15 or 12 prosecutions that were probably 'heat of the moment' bad decisions. But where we probably have a difference is I think anybody that breached the perimeter should have been in prison for some period of time. Whether it's 30 days or three years is debatable, but I have no tolerance for anybody who entered the building on January 6."

"If Mr. Martin were being put forth as a U.S. attorney for any district except the district where January 6 happened, the protest happened, I'd probably support him," Tillis added. "But not in this district."

Martin has been serving as interim U.S. attorney for the district since Trump's inauguration, but his interim term is set to expire on May 19. If the Senate fails to confirm Martin before then, his replacement will be chosen by activist judge and MAGA combatant Judge James Boasberg.

Boasberg has been a thorn in Trump's side for several weeks now, primarily for issuing rulings that have halted and disrupted the administration's efforts to carry out mass deportations.

