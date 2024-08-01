Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Riveting video shows Chick-fil-A employee bravely fighting gun-wielding burglary suspect
August 01, 2024
The fast-food worker is seen on video battling the suspected robber for three minutes.
A brave Chick-fil-A employee in Georgia risked his life and bravely thwarted an armed robbery last month. Riveting video shows the fast-food worker fighting off the suspected robber for three minutes.
The intense confrontation occurred around 4:30 a.m. July 1 at the Chick-fil-A in Stone Mountain, Georgia, which is about 30 minutes northeast of Atlanta.
A delivery driver for the Chick-fil-A restaurant was preparing for his workday when 51-year-old Tommie Lee Williams used a rock to smash through the drive-thru window, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.
The masked burglary suspect is seen on surveillance video — which you can view on the Facebook page for the sheriff's office — escorting the employee into the back area of the restaurant. Williams is seen pointing a gun at the worker and instructing him to open the safe in the back room.
The sheriff's office noted that the suspect told the victim "he was going to die if he didn’t open the safe" and pointed a handgun at him. However, the employee informed police that he did not know the safe's combination.
Suddenly, the employee saw an opportunity and lunged at the gun.
What ensued was a violent altercation that lasted minutes.
The worker was able to bearhug the suspect so he couldn't aim the firearm at him. The Chick-fil-A employee also landed several punches and elbows. However, the alleged robber smashed the worker with the gun.
During the turbulent tussle, the gun fell to the floor as both men continued to wrestle each other.
The worker was able to get the suspect in a headlock and shoved him into the back room.
The suspect is seen on video choking and kicking the employee.
Soon the suspect broke free and retrieved the firearm from the ground, after which the pair struggled for the gun.
The suspect then retreated to the kitchen, which is out of view of the surveillance camera.
Police said Williams fled the restaurant through a rear exit door and escaped before police arrived at the crime scene.
Detectives identified a vehicle seen in the area that they tied to Williams.
Law enforcement officials obtained warrants for Williams, and officers with the U.S. Marshals and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department arrested him Wednesday.
Williams faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary in the second degree, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Williams was booked at the Gwinnett County Jail. A bond amount was not immediately listed in online jail records.
Paul Sacca
Paul_Sacca
