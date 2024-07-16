Republicans use Day 1 of convention to contrast life under Biden with renewal of American dream under Trump

The first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention is officially in the books.

Just two days after Donald Trump survived a brazen assassination attempt, more than 2,400 Republican delegates gathered inside Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum and officially nominated Trump as their 2024 presidential nominee.

'All Americans deserve a shot at the American dream, but under Joe Biden's debilitating economic policies ... that dream has slipped away.'

The big news of the day was Trump's announcement that Sen. J.D. Vance — the Ohio Republican, former Marine, Yale Law School graduate, and author of the best-selling book "Hillbilly Elegy" — is his 2024 running mate.

The tone of the convention was set just moments after the opening ceremonies, which included a prayer and the pledge.

"Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight!" the delegates chanted, raising fists in the air.

The moment recalled Trump's reaction to coming within inches of death. After Secret Service agents tackled Trump on a campaign rally stage in rural Pennsylvania on Saturday, the former president, with blood on his face, had the presence of mind to turn to his supporters, raise a fist in the air, and repeat that same word — "Fight!" — before he was rushed off stage and taken to a local hospital.

But it also signaled the Republican Party's united desire to fight back against President Joe Biden's policies and the liberal agenda.

"Today's Democrat agenda, their policies, are a clear and present danger to Americans, to our institutions, our values, and our people," Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said.

Indeed, the lineup of prime-time speakers — which included Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, South Carolina Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), and venture capitalist David Sacks, among others — used short speeches to contrast American life under Biden to what they believe will be the renewal of the American dream under Trump.

With the economy and immigration being top election issues, the message no doubt resonates with the majority of Americans.

"All Americans deserve a shot at the American dream, but under Joe Biden's debilitating economic policies ... that dream has slipped away," Donalds said.

"American families were better when Donald Trump was president," said influencer Amber Rose. "We were safer, wealthier and stronger. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote to put money back in our pockets and good food on our kids' plates."

Trump himself appeared on the convention floor at 10 p.m. ET, causing the raucous crowd to erupt in applause. He entered the arena wearing a white bandage over his right ear, evidence of his brush with death. He then took a seat in the VIP section next to family, Vance, and political allies, including Speaker Mike Johnson, Donalds, and Tucker Carlson.

Neither Trump nor Vance spoke on Monday.

Vance is scheduled to accept his vice presidential nomination and address the convention on Wednesday. Trump is scheduled to speak on Thursday, the final night of the convention.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!