Convention floor erupts after Trump makes appearance at RNC with bandage, appears to tear up while watching speakers

Former President Donald Tump made an appearance Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with a bandage and appeared to tear up while listening to the speakers.

Trump had a white bandage on his right ear where he was shot on Saturday while speaking at a rally. The former president sat next to Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who had just been chosen as his vice presidential candidate.

He came down a hallway to massive applause and cheers from the convention audience. Even liberal commentators on CNN and MSNBC acknowledged the hair-raising electricity felt by the crowd when the former president made his appearance.

Viewers said Trump appeared humble and pensive while watching the convention speakers.

Trump was far more defiant on Saturday after he got shot and was being rushed off the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania. His alleged assailant was shot and killed at the scene and later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

He has said that he was so affected by the shooting that he was going to rewrite his speech that is scheduled for Thursday in order to encourage Americans to be less divisive and come together.

“I’m not supposed to be here; I’m supposed to be dead," said Trump in an interview Sunday.

