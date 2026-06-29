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SCOTUS delivers disappointing decision for Trump in famous 'Witch Hunt' case
June 29, 2026
Despite all of the winning in the past week for the Trump administration, one SCOTUS decision comes up short.
The Supreme Court has given an answer to one of President Trump's appeals in a case related to, in the words of his legal team, the E. Jean "Carroll hoaxes."
On Monday, the Supreme Court denied certiorari in Trump's appeal in the case Trump v. Carroll.
'The American People stand with President Trump as they demand an immediate end to all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded travesty of the Carroll Hoaxes.'
There were no noted dissents in the message declining to take up the case.
Trump appealed an earlier decision in which a jury in a civil case found that "Carroll was sexually abused by ... Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1996" and that he "defamed her in statements he made in 2022," according to the Second Circuit.
RELATED: Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll faces criminal perjury probe involving Democrat mega-donor: Reports
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President Trump has denied the allegations related to the case.
At the end of 2024, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the jury's decision to award E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages.
In a statement provided to the Associated Press, Trump's legal team said, “The American People stand with President Trump as they demand an immediate end to all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded travesty of the Carroll Hoaxes. President Trump will keep winning against Liberal Lawfare, as he continues to focus on his mission to Make America Great Again.”
The Supreme Court's denial on Monday applies to only one of Trump's appeals in cases concerning Carroll.
Trump is appealing a second decision to award Carroll $83.3 million in a second defamation trial, though this case has not yet made it before the Supreme Court.
At the beginning of the month, President Trump's counsel informed a clerk at the Supreme Court that the present case would be appealed and requested that the two cases be considered together given that they are closely related. The two cases were not considered together.
Carroll herself, however, is not out of the woods yet.
Blaze News previously reported that Carroll is facing a criminal perjury probe after stating under oath that she received no outside funding for her legal fees. This claim, however, has been called into question after links to billionaire Democrat mega-donor Reid Hoffman were exposed.
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Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Coawi2001
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.@Coawi2001 →
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