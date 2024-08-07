'They're drug zombies': UFC's Sean Strickland says he has zero tolerance for the homeless, is willing to 'fight a bum'

UFC contender and recent champion Sean Strickland explained that he has no sympathy for homeless people and noted his "zero tolerance" policy for them in his neighborhood.

The former middleweight champion has no qualms about expressing his political and moral views online for all readers to pick apart and was fresh off of a rant against Democratic voters the day before.

'They bring drugs and crime around your children.'

"Democrats have to be the stupidest group of people on earth[.] You understand that your elected officials are actively preparing for war that the American people don't [want] and yet you will still vote for them..... I don't get it," he wrote on X.

A day later, Strickland sounded off about not understanding "compassion" for homeless people if they are drug users.

"I just don't understand the love and compassion for homeless people. These people are drugged out zombies," Strickland said. "They're not down on [their] luck trying to get better, they're drug zombies[.] They bring drugs and crime around your children."

He then asked his audience to "man up and sack up."

Sports reporter and beloved mixed martial arts journalist Helen Yee replied to the fighter with a snippet of her own experience:

"Not necessarily true for all of them. When I volunteered at the homeless shelter, I got to hear their stories and you'd feel sad for how some people end up the way they do," Yee said.

Strickland acquiesced a bit in his response, admitting there is "a difference between the guy at a shelter looking for a job and a guy doing the crack zombie walk past a park... big difference," he wrote.

Strickland responded to fans, telling one that he was once forced by a judge into community service at a homeless shelter, but it is hard to tell whether Strickland was kidding.

The 185-pound fighter then remarked on his own neighborhood, saying that he has "zero tolerance" for homeless where he lives.

"I'll burn down a tent, fight a bum [I don't care]," he ranted. "But there is a homeless guy here who is black. I just don't know if I feel right saying 'we don't want you here' why can't he be a white bum," the fighter joked.

Strickland's home state of California has begun clearing out homeless encampments after the Supreme Court ruled it legal to ban sleeping and camping in public areas.

The approach by certain municipalities has been seen as aggressive by some, with San Francisco Mayor London Breed saying the homeless are being offered nearby shelters after being told they cannot stay in the streets.

According to the Associated Press, a local activist accused the city of confiscating people's property, survival gear, and medications.

As for Strickland, he has been busy challenging Navy SEALs to fitness tests and even recently posted a video of himself receiving water torture.

The fighter is currently waiting for his next shot at the UFC middleweight title and is hoping to fight the winner of an upcoming bout between champion Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!