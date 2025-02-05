Senate confirms Pam Bondi as attorney general

The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General in President Donald Trump's administration.

Republicans were able to overcome the dissenting votes from Democrats to confirm Bondi 54 to 46.

'Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again.'

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois continued to oppose Bondi and Trump's pick for FBI director, Kash Patel.

"I urge my colleagues to think twice about Pam Bondi and Kash Patel," said Durbin. "This is not what we should expect or want from the FBI and the Department of Justice."

Bondi had been berated by Democratic senators who asked if she would support a blanket pardon of those arrested over the rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

"As I said, the pardons are at the direction of the president," Bondi said at the time. "We will look, and we will advise. I will look at every case on a case-by-case basis, and I abhor violence to police officers."

Bondi served as the first female attorney general for Florida and was well-known to Trump before his second term.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans — Not anymore," he said in November when announcing her nomination. "Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again."