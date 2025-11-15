'Serial puncher' accused of knocking out mother of 11 in Chicago over summer arrested yet again — this time while behind bars

Blaze News in September reported about a violent and rampant repeat offender who was accused of randomly punching and knocking out a mother of 11 on a Chicago street in broad daylight.

The victim — 56-year-old Kathleen Miles — didn't know what hit her as she walked to a train with a co-worker along West Washington Avenue on Aug. 19.

'This guy is strong, and scary, and he knows what he's doing.'

Miles recalled to WLS-TV at the time that the culprit "hit me with such force" that the punch knocked her out and left her with several broken facial bones and a concussion.

Police told WLS that Miles was attacked by 32-year-old William Livingston. Police told Blaze News that Livingston was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery/public place, a felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm, and a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct/bodily harm.

The video report below not only shows how badly Miles was injured but also includes surveillance video of the devastating punch.

WGN-TV reported that Livingston was arrested the same day of the attack. Cook County Jail records indicate Livingston was booked Aug. 21, and he has remained in jail as of Friday with no bond.

Livingston has been described by WMAQ-TV as a "so-called serial puncher." A WBBM-TV investigation found he had been arrested at least 20 times dating back to 2012 "but keeps being released from custody."

Well, Livingston on Wednesday was arrested yet again — and believe it or not, while he was behind bars in Cook County Jail, Chicago police told Blaze News.

Police said officers along with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Livingston after he was identified as the offender who struck two victims — a 40-year-old female and a 29-year-old female — in the 2700 block of North Clark Street on June 12. Police said he was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery/public place.

One of the victims, Anne Kurze, identified Livingston from a police lineup as her attacker, WBBM-TV reported: "He stood about this far from me, and punched me, and then kept walking north up the street."

After Livingston was formally charged in connection with the June attacks, Kurze told WBBM that "any day he is off the street is a good day. It does stir up a lot of big feelings, a lot of free-floating anxiety, fear — that feeling of being so scared back in June."

WBBM also said Kurze suffered a neck injury and concussion as a result of the punch: "It could have been so much worse; this guy is strong, and scary, and he knows what he's doing."

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office added to WBBM that Livingston is being directly indicted in the case, meaning that officials are taking the evidence straight to a grand jury.

WLS at the time of the attack against Miles said a records search produced 13 mugshots of Livingston going back to 2012 — and that a large number of those arrests were for aggravated assault and battery of both women and police officers.

"Like, what is enough?" Miles asked WLS. "You know, what does someone have to do? Where someone, where he's going to be, where they're going to be held accountable."

Here's a brief rundown of Livingston's violence over the last eight years, according to WLS:

In 2017, he was accused of randomly attacking two women months apart. Both cases were dropped.



In 2022, Livingston was sentenced to five years in prison after prosecutors said he punched and attempted to rob four women within 20 minutes in the Loop.



In 2023, while on parole, Livingston was arrested for hitting a woman in the face on North Michigan Avenue.



And in 2024, Livingston was sentenced to 100 days in prison after he punched a 15-year-old girl, also on North Michigan Avenue.

Police said Livingston was arrested at 12:26 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2022, after being identified as the individual who struck and attempted to take personal property from multiple female victims within minutes of each other. Police said Livingston was charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery/public place, two felony counts of attempted robbery, and one misdemeanor count of battery/make physical contact.

Cami Blechschmidt, a DePaul University student, described to WGN the random attacks against her and three other women that day.

“I felt a hand in my pocket, turned my head like that, and there was a man directly in front of me, and he punched me directly in the face,” Blechschmidt recounted to WGN in 2022. “We made eye contact, and like, he just had pure hate in his eyes. Just anger, pure anger.”

Shortly after the attack against her, Miles told WLS that if Livingston "had been held accountable for his actions, then I wouldn't be sitting here with injuries."

Following Livingston's arrest earlier this week, Miles told WMAQ that she hopes Livingston now will be prevented from carrying out future attacks — and indeed she added to the station that the trauma of the August attack against her still lingers: "I struggle with it every day; I struggle with just fear of being hurt."

