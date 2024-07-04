Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton announces 'grave concerns about' Biden's ability to win against Trump

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts said that he has "grave concerns" regarding President Joe Biden's ability to win the 2024 presidential contest against former President Donald Trump.

"I deeply respect President Biden and all the great things he has done for America, but I have grave concerns about his ability to defeat Donald Trump," Moulton has noted.

'President Biden is not going to get younger.'

"Winning will require prosecuting the case in the media, in town halls, and at campaign stops all over the country. President Biden needs to demonstrate that he can do that. The unfortunate reality is that the status quo will likely deliver us President Trump," Moulton declared. "When your current strategy isn't working, it's rarely the right decision to double down. President Biden is not going to get younger."

"I've always said that America needs to elevate a new generation of leaders, and I respect those colleagues who have already spoken out. We should have all options on the table," he opined.

Biden's re-election bid has been roiled for almost a week in the wake of his poor presidential debate performance last week.

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas has called for Biden to drop out.

"If he's the candidate, I'm going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere," Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) said, according to the New York Times. "What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race.”

Democratic Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington have both suggested Biden will lose to Trump.

