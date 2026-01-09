'She was not just ... there to observe': Expert reveals to Glenn Beck Renee Good's radical ties

As the media attempts to convince viewers that Renee Good was simply acting as a legal "observer" when she was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Glenn Beck sat down with someone who instead linked Good to a far-left radical group.

On Friday's episode of "The Glenn Beck Program," Beck spoke with counterterrorism expert Ryan Mauro of the Mauro Institute about Good's ties to Minnesota ICE Watch, which reportedly works to "document and resist" the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

'Again, you don't park your car across the road to block it if you're just an observer.'

Mauro discovered through his research that Good likely first learned about Minnesota ICE Watch through her child's charter school, which he described as "openly radical" and which promised to get children involved in politics.

According to Mauro, the group is very radical as well.

"You go to their social media page, and it doesn't take much work, actually, to find instructions on how to assault police in order to free people, open up cop car doors, and pull people out," he explained.

RELATED: 'You should be ashamed': Vance fires back at media for forgetting key details about Minnesota ICE shooting

Photo by Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

"They do not recognize the United States as a legitimate country," he said, saying that they instead refer to the U.S. as "Turtle Island," prompting Glenn Beck to laugh out loud.

Mauro explained that their goals are not so much about observing law enforcement as "eliminating America" and "setting cop cars on fire." Mauro said Minnesota ICE Watch even had a social media post with "a depiction of a cop car on fire."

"That's how you build an insurgency," Mauro added, noting the "violent intention" implied by that imagery.

Beck played a clip of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) from earlier this week seemingly echoing the same type of violent rhetoric. Walz can be heard telling people that they need to "rise up as neighbors" in the clip.

Beck emphasized that Walz has effectively been priming a "neighborhood revolutionary guard" in recent days with his comments, especially considering the groups that might respond to those entreaties.

Beck and Mauro also agreed that no matter how hard the media tries to spin the story, Good was "not just an observer."

"She was not just somebody who is there to observe. Again, you don't park your car across the road to block it if you're just an observer. That's insanity, and we all know it. Will anyone actually admit to that in the press?"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!