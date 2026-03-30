Curtis Sliwa cozies up to Mamdani in cutesy cat comedy sketch — and Republicans are calling him a traitor

Former New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa is getting lambasted by Republicans and other critics over a cutesy video he made with socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Sliwa hammered away at Mamdani during debates before the election, but since the socialist defeated him for the mayor's office, Sliwa appears to have warmed up to the leftist.

'You can tell when people are true to the party, and I thought it was reprehensible.'

In the video produced for the Inner Circle show, Sliwa pretends to be a doctor and gives the mayor an allergy shot so he can live with a cat in the official mayor's residence. The event raises money for charity.

"I thought it was great because it was promoting rescuing animals," Sliwa explained to the New York Post.

Others didn't think it was so great.

"Betrayed his family. Betrayed the Republican Party. Betrayed everyone," said a GOP operative to the Post under the condition of anonymity.

The Post reported that others said they wanted their political contributions to his campaign returned after seeing the video.

"When you don't have a bed to sleep in, you have to find anyone who will take you," replied former New York Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat. "You can tell when people are true to the party, and I thought it was reprehensible."

Sliwa fired back at the Republicans criticizing him by pointing out they had not criticized President Donald Trump for cozying up to Mamdani several times.

"If people are upset at that, why aren’t you mad at the president, Donald Trump, who has welcomed him into the White House twice?" he said.

He also claimed that the sketch was the first time he had spoken to Mamdani since the election.

Sliwa is planning to run for the Republican nomination for the mayor's office again in 2029.

RELATED: Mamdani made big promises to cut the budget — here's the embarrassing result so far

Paterson was still angry at Sliwa for staying in the election and possibly playing spoiler for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He went on to mock Sliwa's performance in the mayoral election by comparing it to that of the New York Jets.

"[Curtis] was never going to win," Paterson said. "He got 7 percentage points, seven — even the Jets get seven when they play."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!