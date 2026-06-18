Boyfriend of Florida woman mauled to death by dogs has now been arrested over what police found in his trailer

A harrowing story about a woman mauled to death by her neighbor's dogs got even worse after her grieving boyfriend was arrested weeks later.

Donnell Smith tearfully recalled to news outlets how he found Jodi Cowan, his partner of 25 years, brutally mauled on May 19 outside their home in Brevard County, Florida.

'Jodi Cowan lost her life because of the inactions of Linda Cutler, ... and now because of the inactions of Donnell Smith, ... three dogs have now died.'

He said that she was in a pool of her blood and that he had to use his knife to drive off the dogs that were trying to drag her away, as Blaze News previously reported.

Police later arrested their 29-year-old neighbor, Linda Cutler, on a charge of manslaughter and said the dogs would likely be euthanized.

Weeks later, Smith himself was arrested after an investigation into the report of a foul smell coming from a trailer that he owned with Cowan.

When police opened the trailer, they found the decomposing remains of three dogs. Deputies said there was no sign of water, food, or air conditioning in the trailer.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they believe the dogs had been abandoned June 2 and died before their remains were found nine days later.

He was charged with abandonment of an animal, animal cruelty, and other related crimes. He was released after posting a bond of $15K for the four counts.

"Jodi Cowan lost her life because of the inactions of Linda Cutler, ... and now because of the inactions of Donnell Smith, ... three more dogs have now died because of this," Ivey said.

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Police also said that Cutler feigned a heart attack during her arrest and had to be transported to a hospital according to their policies.

Smith had previously been asked if he would be able to forgive Cutler for the horrendous death of his partner.

"I'll have to think about that one," he responded. "I'm not vindictive towards her. I don't want anything evil happening to her, but to forgive her is gonna take a little work."

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