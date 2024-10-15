Speaker Johnson exposes CBS for omitting his full answers in another editing scandal

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) posted videos on X showing that his interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" was overly edited after key parts of his responses to host Margaret Brennan were left out.

"CBS has been under fire for selectively editing their interviews to PROMOTE Democrats and UNDERMINE Republicans. Yesterday, they chose to cut FIVE important minutes out of my nearly 15 minute interview," Johnson said.

Johnson provided three examples of CBS omitting critical portions of his answers. The first related to his time on the ground in North Carolina, hearing from locals who told him that the federal government's response to Hurricane Helene's devastation was still severely lacking more than two weeks after the storm passed through the region.

"But CBS selectively edited OUT ENTIRELY this first-hand perspective," Johnson explained.



CBS also cut out significant portions of Johnson's answer when he was explaining the importance of having mechanisms in place to ensure that noncitizens are not voting in federal elections.

CBS cut away from Johnson after he acknowledged that it is illegal for noncitizens to vote. In the video posted on X, Johnson goes on to explain his full answer.

"We passed the SAVE Act, you know, in the House. The SAVE Act says you've got to have proof of citizenship before you register to vote, and Chuck Schumer and the Democrats blocked that in the Senate," Johnson said, explaining further.

"We have to make sure the law is followed. And that is the whole point."

Johnson's videos come shortly after CBS' "60 Minutes" program apparently edited Vice President Kamala Harris' answer to a question during a recent interview to make her look better.

The teaser clip of Harris' original answer to a question about the United States' relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was widely mocked on social media for being incoherent. The answer Harris gave in the version posted on X by "60 Minutes" was not the same as the one in the broadcast.

CBS has not released the full transcript of the interview despite the backlash.

Harris' campaign distanced itself from the controversy, saying, "We do not control CBS’ production decisions and refer questions to CBS."

