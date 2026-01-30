'Start to plan': Kathy Griffin calls on her followers to 'find out' if their neighbors are MAGA supporters

While the Trump administration has been making every effort to resume control over Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations following a couple of fatal shootings earlier this month, leftists have continued to press their foot on the proverbial accelerator in their race to chaos.

On Thursday afternoon, a clip of self-described "comedian" Kathy Griffin urging her followers to follow in the footsteps of violent agitators in Minnesota went viral.

'Sorry, but we have to know who's on our team, and start to plan.'

Addressing those in her audience who are "awake," Kathy Griffin refers to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both of whom provoked law enforcement in the minutes leading up to their death, as "murders." She uses these examples as well as the immigration detention centers, which she calls "concentration camps," as proof that it is time to take action.

"So take that in, and I know you don't want to participate in something radical. I don't either. I wish I could just go on the road and do my funny stories about celebrities or making fun of politicians, but not even have to acknowledge this. But it is happening all around you."

She goes on to talk about ICE enforcement in her hometown of Los Angeles, suggesting that the resistance model in Minnesota is something to follow:

And I think it's time to talk to your neighbors, find out if they're MAGA or not. Sorry, but we have to know who's on our team, and start to plan. Is there a way we can do something as a community? When I hear from my followers in Minnesota, they describe a very sophisticated channel of a system of things that they do to help one another. And they use encrypted apps, and like I said, everyone has whistles and honks their horn. But they organize in small groups. And they've told me that they learned this from the George Floyd incident.

Griffin was apparently referring to the leaked alleged Signal chats in Minneapolis that independent journalist Cam Higby exposed within the last week.

"Live your life, but be conscious of this. And if you're silent, you're complicit," Griffin says near the end of the clip.

The clip posted by Libs of TikTok garnered nearly 600,000 views by Friday morning.

Kathy Griffin has 1.7 million followers on X and 864,000 followers on Instagram.

