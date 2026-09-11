'Stay the hell away from our kids!' Vance puts the American family and 'shared birthright' center stage

Vice President JD Vance celebrated the American family and our national "birthright" as he and President Donald Trump brought the 2026 Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas to a close Thursday night.

Vance focused his speech on the American family, touting the Trump administration's pro-family policies and attacking Democrat positions on health care. "I want to live in a country where doctors answer to parents and to the Hippocratic oath, not to a bunch of far-left bureaucrats," he said.

'He loves our country. He wants a great future for our generation and for future generations.'

Vance went on to highlight America's history and the American way of life, referring to it as our "shared birthright." He also noted the importance of the Trump administration's border enforcement and deportation accomplishments to help maintain that way of life.

"This country was handed down to us," Vance said.

"We received this birthright, and we are going to fight for it by electing Republicans this November."

Vance not only claimed that Democrats reject this birthright, but he also had a clear message for those radicals who threaten it and the traditional family: "Stay the hell away from our kids!"

Trump spoke as well, highlighting his administration's accomplishments: "Less than two years ago, the American people gave us a mandate to save America, and in 19 months, I have delivered on every promise I have made."

Trump also urged Republicans to "pretend" that he is up for re-election again when they go out to vote this November.

“I’m not on the ticket. You got to pretend. ... You got to do me the biggest favor you’ve ever done me," Trump said with his signature sense of humor.

"You got to pretend I’m on the ticket. I’m on the ticket — I’m on the ticket!”

“If the Democrats get in, they’ll destroy everything we’ve built," Trump said.

"So on ... November 3, you’ve got to do me a favor. You got to get out and vote, and you're going to pretend I’m on the ballot."

RELATED: 'Do me the biggest favor': President Trump keeps the crowd laughing as he makes the case for Republicans

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

After the speeches, opera singer Christopher Macchio ended the night with renditions of "America the Beautiful," "Nessun Dorma," and "All I Ask of You."

The crowd was explosive throughout the night, frequently erupting into applause and patriotic chants.

Holly Ham, an attendee from Houston, told Blaze News she was thoroughly impressed with the vice president's speech: "JD is eloquent. His speech was great. ... He loves our country. He wants a great future for our generation and for future generations."

Ham said she thought the convention did its job as far as motivating Republican voters. "This election is going to be important. ... We are getting the vote out. Everyone here is going to vote, vote, vote!"

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