Stephen A. Smith: You're 'smoking crack' if you think Biden can make it another 4 years

Legendary sports commentator Stephen A. Smith unleashed a scathing review of Joe Biden following the State of the Union address where he held no punches when referring to the president's age and mental acuity.

Despite left-leaning outlets referring to Biden's SOTU as "fiery," a "comeback," and even a "bravura performance," Smith ripped into progressives who have continued to support Biden for another term despite obvious issues related to his age.

"They said, 'Hey you know what, he looks fiery, so much fervor, so much energy,' and you had the left wanting to make a big deal about that," Smith began.

"Let me show y'all what that's the equivalent of," Smith said before he ran five feet to touch one television on his set and then 20 feet the other way to reach the other end of the frame. "So guess what? That means I can run five miles now. That means I'm in shape. What the hell does that mean that Joe Biden looked like he had energy last night?! The question is, can you rely on him to do that for four years starting next year?"

The sports critic turned political commentator put strong emphasis on the idea that Biden cannot make it through another term.

"The Democratic Party, who calls itself progressives, is begging and relying upon an 82-year-old to come save the day for 2025, 2026, 2027, and then 2028. And if you think that an hour speech offsets all of that, you smoking crack."

Democrats have used Biden's latest appearance to reignite their push that the president is indeed physically and mentally fit. Biden's speech featured chants of "four more years" from Democrats, and even hosts at "The View" were trying to pump up their crowd in the same manner.

"He is far from being incoherent, from having dementia, from not being in charge," host Ana Navarro claimed about Biden. "He showed he was engaged, he was impassioned, he was pissed off!"

Navarro was then joined by cohost Joy Behar for their "four more years" chant.

Smith was relentless, however.

"[Biden] gives a speech for an hour and 10 minutes or so on a week night in March of 2024 and suddenly that warrants four more years for a dude that's going to turn 82 years of age in November and is expected to give four more years after that?!" he asked. "It is an utter disgrace," the 56-year-old added.



Smith, who has pivoted toward more political content with his new program "The Stephen A. Smith Show," doesn't see eye to eye with mainstream Democrats at all.

In September 2023, Smith appeared on Sean Hannity's Fox News show to call it a "disgrace" for Democrats to push Biden into re-election. In early February 2024, he also said that Trump was on the verge of being re-elected due to Biden.

Smith has also recently made divisive remarks, particularly about fellow sports broadcaster Pat McAfee. Smith remarked that because McAfee is white, he doesn't have a requirement to be as politically polished as Smith does.

"Now, is he as polished politically as me? Nope, because he has no desire to be, number one. And number two, if we're being honest, he's white and I'm black. He didn't have to be, I had to be, so I get all of that, and I'm not knocking him for it."

