Stephen Miller flames CNN in debate over White House following court orders: 'Lazy assumptions built into questions'

Top White House official Stephen Miller got into a heated exchange with CNN host Pamela Brown over the Trump administration being allowed for now to revoke the Temporary Protected Status of immigrants who were allowed into the U.S. under the Biden-Harris administration.

Brown asked Miller if the administration believes judges should just "rubber-stamp" all actions from the executive branch.

"If not, what checks and balances do you think should be in place for this White House?" she further asked.

"It’s not the job of a district court judge to perform an individual green light or red light on every single policy that the president takes as the head of the executive branch. Just think about the premise baked into your question. Respectfully, Pam, you’re saying that when the American people elect a president of the United States of America ..." Miller replied.

Brown interjected, saying she is not saying judges should hamper the every move of the president.

"Well, it's the implication," Miller shot back. "I will answer the question happily. But look, when you have these kinds of lazy assumptions built into questions, it makes it hard to have a constructive dialogue."

Brown appeared to take offense to that remark and said she was simply asking what the White House believes when it comes to checks and balances.

"When you say 'do we think district court judges should rubber-stamp each action,' there is a premise that is built into that that is absurd. The president is the sole head of the executive branch. He’s the only officer in the entire government that’s elected by the entire American people," Miller said. "Democracy cannot function — in fact, democracy does not exist at all if each action the president takes — foreign policy, diplomatic, military, national security — has to be individually approved by 700 district court judges. That’s democracy?"

The Trump administration is being allowed to proceed with canceling the Temporary Protective Status of up to 500,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who were paroled into the United States during the Biden-Harris border crisis. The parole authority from the federal government was abused during that time in an effort to decrease the number of illegal border crossings.

President Donald Trump campaigned on ending parole abuse and to cancel the protective status of people who were in the United States.

