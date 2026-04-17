2nd grader with horrible injuries dropped off at school — police say stepmother was torturing the girl

A 42-year-old stepmother is denying allegations that she tortured her 8-year-old stepdaughter after school officials alerted Florida police.

The girl was allegedly dropped off on April 9 at Tedder Elementary School in Pompano Beach with black eyes and dried blood in her ears, which immediately alarmed school staff.

'I've never read anything like this. ... I've got serious concerns for the safety of the victim.'

A school counselor called police, who arrested Melirose Joncky after an investigation.

An arrest report said the child was suffering from a large contusion on her forehead and scratches on her arms and neck in addition to the blood and black eyes.

The child allegedly told the counselor that her wounds were caused by her stepmother, and she was wearing a cast from previous wounds also caused by Joncky.

The victim was transported to Coral Springs Medical Center by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Scans revealed that the child suffered from swelling of the neck, scalp hematomas, and fractures to her arm, foot, and ribs.

When questioned by police, the child detailed monstrous alleged physical abuse that involved beatings with a pot and whippings with phone chargers.

The arrest report said a member of the Broward County Child Protection Team confirmed that the child's injuries were consistent with the abuse described by the child to police.

She also allegedly claimed that her father sexually assaulted her in Indiana.

Joncky was arrested when she went to pick up the child from the school, and she admitted that she knew about the girl's injuries. However, she claimed that they were from acne and also from the girl running into a door a week before.

The stepmother was charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect with great bodily harm.

RELATED: Former teacher sentenced to 132 years in prison for horrific abuse of her two stepsons

Lindsay Chase, the attorney representing Joncky, told the Miami Herald that they would present in court the full context of what happened.

"My client maintains her innocence and denies these allegations," she said. "The facts are not as they have been portrayed, and there is significant context that has not been presented publicly. We look forward to addressing these issues in court, where the evidence, not speculation, will determine the outcome."



Joncky appeared in court on Friday, where a Broward County Circuit Court judge expressed disbelief in the facts of the case.

"I've never read anything like this. ... I've got serious concerns for the safety of the victim," the judge said.

She was denied bond and remains in jail. The child was placed into the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!