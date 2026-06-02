‘The View’ melts down over NFL quarterback at Trump rally

Athletes and celebrities have long appeared alongside political candidates — especially if they’re on the left — so it was a welcome change when New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced President Donald Trump at a recent rally.

“President Trump was at a rally, and he had, which is pretty common for presidents to do, had a celebrity slash athlete introduce him,” BlazeTV host Ron Simmons explains on “Relatable.”

“What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here. And without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump,” Dart announced.

“Athletes and celebrities do this all the time. They do it all the time,” Simmons comments.

However, the women of “The View” do not see it the same way.

“For somebody to back a guy like Trump, whose history in discrimination and racism goes back to housing discrimination in the '70s; DEI attacks and posting pictures of the Obamas as apes when he’s on a team that’s 55% to 60%, the NFL, is that many people, that much percentage of black people,” Joy Behar commented.

“That is just the definition of stupidity and racist in my opinion,” she added.

“I don’t think Joy Behar has any joy. She might want to change her first name,” Simmons jokes, asking, “Do they believe every person of color hates Trump? Do they believe that? Is that what they really believe?”

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