Man accused of monstrous abuse of stepson is brain-dead after trying to commit suicide in jail — case now centers on mother

An Oklahoma man who tried to commit suicide in jail after being accused of monstrous sexual abuse of his 12-year-old stepson is brain-dead, according to police.

George Franklin Cole Jr., 43, and Kimberly Cole, 33, were arrested after their son went missing for nine days from their Chickasha home on Jan. 11.

The state was likely to take him off of life support and declare him dead.

When volunteers found the boy at the family's farm, he told investigators that he had run away to escape after years of torment at the hands of his mother and his stepfather.

The stepfather had stabbed and tased the boy after binding him with zip-ties and handcuffs, according to the boy. He had also beaten the boy with a nightstick and abused him with a cattle probe.

He was charged with 14 felonies that included eight counts of child abuse, one count of child sexual abuse, three counts of child neglect, and conspiracy.

The mother was charged with similar charges, including crimes against nature related to bestiality.

Caddo County district attorney Jason Hicks said the stepfather tried to commit suicide by hanging after he returned to his cell on Jan. 12 from his first court appearance.

On Friday, the county confirmed to KFOR-TV that the man had been pronounced brain-dead.

A motion to modify bail for the man said that he had been in critical condition since the suicide attempt and had been on life support. The state was likely to take him off of life support and declare him dead.

RELATED: Ohio woman pleads guilty to horrific child sex abuse charges and bestiality — and will testify against husband

If he dies, the charges will die with him. If he is able to survive, then the charges can be revived against him.

The mother will face her own charges related to the alleged abuse of her child. The boy's biological father is trying to regain custody of his son.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!