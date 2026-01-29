'STOP THE SCAMS!' Trump announces new office in DOJ dedicated to investigating fraud

With more and more fraud being investigated and exposed across the country, the Trump administration has created a new office specially dedicated to prosecuting these types of crimes.

On Wednesday night, President Trump announced the creation of the office and his nominee to run it.

'My Administration has uncovered Fraud schemes in States like Minnesota and California, where these thieves have stolen Hundreds of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars.'

"I am pleased to nominate Colin McDonald to serve as the first ever Assistant Attorney General for National FRAUD Enforcement, a new Division at the Department of Justice, which I created to catch and stop FRAUDSTERS that have been STEALING from the American People," Trump said on Truth Social. "My Administration has uncovered Fraud schemes in States like Minnesota and California, where these thieves have stolen Hundreds of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars."

Trump called McDonald a "very Smart, Tough, and Highly Respected AMERICA FIRST Federal Prosecutor" and promised that the administration would "RESTORE INTEGRITY" to the federal programs.

RELATED: 'PLAYING WITH FIRE!' Trump responds to Minneapolis Mayor Frey's latest act of defiance

Todd Blanche and Pam Bondi Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

"STOP THE SCAMS!" Trump concluded.

McDonald, though not a well-known figure on the national stage, has a resume built for the new position.

For example, McDonald successfully prosecuted a large-scale conspiracy in 2020 that the judge in the case called "staggering in its breadth, its scope, and its audacity."

The conspiracy case, which involved multiple people including the former police chief of Honolulu, brought multiple charges and sent several people to prison for years.

Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general under Pam Bondi, signaled his approval of the choice on X: "Colin is a rockstar, who was instrumental in our team's mission of Making America Safe Again. He is a consummate prosecutor who loves God, family, and country and will serve the President and the American people well."

Likewise, ambassador and chief of protocol Monica Crowley cheered on the decision: "President Trump is putting an end to the United States of Fraud."

The announcement was made amid ongoing talks between the Trump administration and the leadership of Minnesota, one of the primary hot spots of widespread fraud.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!