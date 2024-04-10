Former NFL star arrested for allegedly brandishing gun at man during argument outside Arizona Starbucks

A former NFL star player was arrested Tuesday for allegedly pulling out a gun and threatening a man while they were both outside a Starbucks in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 41-year-old had driven his black Range Rover past the drive-thru order area of the store at about 12:38 p.m. on March 10 when he backed up and made contact with another vehicle, according to a police report from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

There was an argument over the incident despite there being no damage to either car, according to the report. When Suggs went to leave, a second argument led to Suggs allegedly threatening to kill the victim. Suggs reportedly held the gun in his left hand out of the window of the SUV before driving away.

At one point, Suggs allegedly called the other man a "p**** a** cracker," and then added, "I'll kill your b***h a**."

The police report said that the victim felt threatened, but it did not say that Suggs had pointed the gun at the victim.



The victim was able to take note of Suggs' license plate and reported it to police. The incident was also recorded on the victim's dashcam video.

Suggs made a statement about the incident to TMZ defending his actions but not mentioning the presence of any gun.

"I was in a quiet area of Scottsdale in the middle of the day in a Starbucks drive-thru near my home when an incident happened with a vehicle behind me. I was getting coffee, I was not looking for any trouble," read the statement from the player.

"When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were," he added. "Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence."

Suggs was charged with one count of assault and one count of disrupting public order and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Suggs played football for the Baltimore Ravens for 16 years and won the Super Bowl with them in the 2012 season. He went on to play on the Kansas City Chiefs team and won a second Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 season.

