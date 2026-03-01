Suspect nicknamed 'Oscar the Grouch' makes run for it after hiding in trash bin. But his escape attempt stinks.

Police in Huber Heights, Ohio, said an officer initiated a traffic stop Monday, but the driver fled on foot.

Police said the officer briefly lost sight of the suspect but quickly established a perimeter in the area.

Police told the station the suspect actually made it several apartments away before officers caught up to him and arrested him.

"As luck would have it, 'Oscar the Grouch' — as we've nicknamed our suspect — appeared at just the right place and the right time," police added.

True enough. Police video shows an understandably freaked-out sanitation worker backing off and pointing at a just-opened trash bin behind a garbage truck.

The object of the worker's shock was the suspect in question, and video shows him popping up and jumping out of the container — and then making a run for it.

RELATED: Stolen car goes airborne 'Dukes of Hazzard' style amid police chase — but occupants sure ain't no Bo or Luke

Police said "thanks to the impressive athletic ability and swift response" of a second officer, the "suspect was safely apprehended."

Police added that "the suspect was taken into custody without injury to anyone involved."

WHIO-TV reported that the suspect has since been identified as 27-year-old Jonathan McMillan.

Police told the station the suspect actually made it several apartments away before officers caught up to him and arrested him.

WHIO said McMillan was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on obstructing official business and resisting arrest. The station added that he also had a warrant from Miami County.

As for the original traffic violation that sparked the cartoonish ordeal?

WHIO said police gave McMillan just a warning for it.

How's that for a "Sesame Street" episode in the making?

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!