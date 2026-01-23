Swalwell says 'fascist' ICE agency needs to be 'dismantled' — and even CNN anchor seems surprised

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California says employees of Immigration and Customs Enforcement should be "unhirable" in his state in order to oppose deportation efforts.

Swalwell made the comments while being interviewed on CNN, but his comments were posted to social media, where they were widely circulated.

'If you're going to work for fascists, forget about working in this state. ... So we're not weak, we have to go on offense.'

"I don't think anybody likes or wants what ICE is doing right now. We were told the most violent individuals would be deported," said Swalwell.

"Again, a child, U.S. citizen, battling stage-four cancer, deported," he added. "Once you shoot a mom in the face three times who has stuffies in her glove compartment and Cheerios, not a weapon, not a knife, you shot her in the face three times, and you claim that you were justified? Forget it! No one asked for this, and ICE as it exists today needs to be completely dismantled."

Swalwell was referring to the lethal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, but he conveniently failed to include that she had made her vehicle into a weapon when she swerved into an ICE agent.

The other incident he cited was that of a child with kidney cancer who was sent to Honduras when his two parents, both described as "mothers," were deported. A lawsuit claims the government did not give his parents the option to let the boy stay in the U.S., but the Department of Homeland Security denies the allegation.

Swalwell went on to say that he would ruin ICE agents' employment opportunities if he were elected governor.

"As governor, I would use the powers of the office. If you're going to wear a mask as an ICE agent in our state, I will take away your driver's license. If you work for ICE, you will be unhirable in the state," Swalwell added.

"If you're going to work for fascists, forget about working in this state," he added. "So we are not weak. We have to go on offense. Otherwise the most vulnerable in our communities are on defense, and I urge every governor to start protecting their people in their state that way."

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez gets crushed online for her comments about ICE — by outraged liberals

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt pushed back on Swalwell's claim about "fascist" ICE agents. "Do you think every ICE agent on the streets is a fascist?" she asked, eyebrows briefly furrowed.

In response, Swalwell doubled down, claiming that working for ICE is a "choice." "No one's forcing you to do that," he added.

Swalwell's announcement to seek the governor's office in California has been mocked and ridiculed by Republicans. A November 2025 poll showed that only 24% of Californians had a favorable view of the candidate, 23% had an unfavorable view of him, and a majority of 53% were unsure or had not even heard of him.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!