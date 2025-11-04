'Swatting' hoax hits Election Day: FBI probes 'terroristic' emails to polling locations in NYC, NJ

Some polling locations were targeted by bomb threats on Election Day, but officials said that no voting was disrupted because of the incidents.

The New York Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they were investigating an "elaborate swatting attempt" at some New York City polling locations.

County officials then said that the threats were all 'malicious, intimidation-driven acts intended to disrupt the democratic process.'

Police sources said that "terroristic" threats were sent via email about the polling locations at Washington Heights, the West Village, and Midtown.

At the same time, New Jersey police were responding to bomb threats in at least seven counties.

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way also serves as the state's highest election official and said there were "no credible threats" and encouraged voters to resist intimidation.

"We are doing everything in our power to protect voters and poll workers and coordinate closely with state, local and federal partners to ensure a smooth and safe election," she added. "We encourage every eligible voter to exercise their right to vote before 8:00 p.m. today."

Polling sites in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic Counties all received the emailed bomb threat, according to N.J. Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

"Law enforcement officers have responded at each affected polling place, and they have worked swiftly to secure these polling locations and ensure the safety of every voter," Platkin added in a statement. "Some of these polling locations have already reopened to the public. At others, voters will be directed to a nearby polling location to cast their ballot."

County officials then said that the threats were all "malicious, intimidation-driven acts intended to disrupt the democratic process" but assured voters that polling sites were safe and secure.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Dept. of Justice was responding to the threats.

"We are on it. This Dept. of Justice is committed to free, fair and safe elections," she wrote on social media.

Some New Jersey schools were closed for the day out of an abundance of caution over a threat made to a polling site at a high school.

