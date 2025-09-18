Vanity Fair smears Charlie Kirk — but race-hustling author just ends up attacking common sense

Ta-Nehisi Coates, the race obsessive who suggested in 2020 that rioting was a "natural reaction" among black Americans, has joined David Corn of Mother Jones and other radicals in smearing Charlie Kirk after his assassination, allegedly by a leftist homosexual.

In his desperation to demonize Kirk, Coates — who penned hagiographies for Breonna Taylor and Michael Brown — provided the public with a reminder both of his own radicalism and the left's intolerance of common sense.

The critical race theorist was apparently prickled when some of his fellow travelers — namely Ezra Klein of the New York Times, Sally Jenkins of the Atlantic, and California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom — dared to say nice things about Charlie Kirk.

Coates evidently decided to compensate for his liberal peers' relatively decent remarks by penning an anti-Kirk polemic for Vanity Fair, thereby contributing further to the genre of conservative demonization that appears to have helped set the stage for the Turning Point USA founder's slaying.

In his Sept. 16 article, Coates, a Vanity Fair contributing editor, argued that Klein, Jenkins, Newsom, and other members of the "political class" were "sanitizing" Kirk's legacy by focusing on his numerous good-spirited campus engagements with people from different walks of life, instead of complaining about the murdered patriot's politics, which Coates claims "amounted to little more than a loathing of those whose mere existence provoked his ire."

Coates, who wrote in one of his books that the firefighters and police who died in the process of saving lives on 9/11 "were not human to me" but rather "menaces of nature," noted:

It is not just, for instance, that Kirk held disagreeable views — that he was pro-life, that he believed in public executions, or that he rejected the separation of church and state. It’s that Kirk reveled in open bigotry. Indeed, claims of Kirk’s "civility" are tough to square with his penchant for demeaning members of the LGBTQ+ community as "freaks" and referring to trans people with the slur "tranny."

Coates was clearly upset by Kirk's use of the term "freaks"; however, in context, it's clear that the TPUSA founder was being charitable, as more damning words may have been more appropriate.

Kirk stated on a Dec. 9, 2022, episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" that the Biden administration was "being run by freaks. That's not an exaggeration; that's not hyperbole. At the highest stakes imaginable, people that have very deep-seated mental problems are running some of the most consequential government programs conceivable."

Kirk specifically referred to Demetre Daskalakis and Samuel Brinton, a pair of individuals who fit the bill.

Daskalakis is the sex-obsessed homosexual "activist physician" who until recently served as director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases and previously served as Joe Biden's monkeypox adviser.

'I want to be able to get married, buy a home, have kids, allow them to ride their bike till the sun goes down, send them to a good school, have a low-crime neighborhood, not to have my kid be taught the lesbian, gay, transgender garbage in their school.'

Blaze News previously reported that Daskalakis, an LGBT activist with a track record of pushing drugs to facilitate promiscuous sexual behavior among homosexuals, had a history of denigrating straight Americans, sharing satanic imagery on social media, and showing up in public in bondage gear.

Brinton, a mustachioed nuclear engineer who ran a "Physics of Kink" class and made a habit of dressing in women's clothing, served as deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy at the Energy Department. He pleaded guilty last year to petit larceny for stealing women's luggage.

Brinton's profile on CLAW Corp.'s website reportedly stated that he has "been active in the kink world since 2013, [hosted] monthly kink parties in their dungeon in Washington, DC, and estimate they have spanked over 2,000 cute butts."

In addition to suggesting Kirk was bigoted for calling sexual deviants "freaks," for criticizing racially motivated black-on-white crime, for expressing concern over Haiti's infestation by "demonic voodoo," and for suggesting the southern border was transformed under the previous administration into the "dumping ground of the planet," Coates faulted Kirk for another common-sense assertion, namely:

The American way of life is very simple. I want to be able to get married, buy a home, have kids, allow them to ride their bike till the sun goes down, send them to a good school, have a low-crime neighborhood, not to have my kid be taught the lesbian, gay, transgender garbage in their school while also not having them have to hear the Muslim call to prayer five times a day.

Just in case advocacy for homeownership and marriage didn't strike readers as bigoted, Coates — who reportedly likened the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks against Israel to the Nat Turner slave uprising in 1831 — insinuated that Kirk was anti-Semitic, even though days earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the fallen patriot was a "lion-hearted friend of Israel" who "fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization."

After rattling off numerous mainstream American views Kirk espoused, Coates stated, "Kirk subscribed to some of the most disreputable and harmful beliefs that this country has ever known."

Coates, who is the Sterling Brown chair in the English department of the federally funded Howard University, continued his bitter rant, insinuating that Kirk got a taste of his own medicine — writing that "Kirk endorsed hurting people to advance his preferred policy outcomes" — calling Kirk an "unreconstructed white supremacist," and suggesting that his public life was cancerous.

The Vanity Fair piece concludes by hinting that Kirk, a man who worked diligently to improve his country and promote civic engagement among American youth, was like the "men who sought to raise an empire of slavery."

While Coates appears to have moved on from writing comic books, his hateful article demonstrates that he's not finished writing fiction.

