'Not bigoted': Wife, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO speaks out as cancel culture tries to nab Harrison Butker

Cancel culture is trying to make Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker its next victim, but that campaign looks like it's going to fail.



The three-time Super Bowl champion has became the target of backlash after affirming conservative and Christian values in a speech to graduates at Benedictine College, a small Catholic school in Kansas. The topic that most angered the social media outrage mob was Butker's emphasis that homemaking is a worthy and important vocation for women.

'It is empowering to acknowledge that a woman’s hard work in raising children is not in vain.'

Officially, the Kansas City Chiefs organization has not commented on the controversy.

But two of the women closest to Kansas City Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt are speaking out in support of the message that Butker shared, suggesting his place on the team is not in danger.

Without specifically addressing Butker, Tavia Hunt, Clark's wife, said that Butker's message is "not bigoted."

"Affirming motherhood and praising your wife, as well as highlighting the sacrifice and dedication it takes to be a mother, is not bigoted. It is empowering to acknowledge that a woman’s hard work in raising children is not in vain," she wrote on Instagram.

"Countless highly educated women devote their lives to nurturing and guiding their children. Someone disagreeing with you doesn’t make them hateful; it simply means they have a different opinion," she added. "Let's celebrate families, motherhood and fatherhood. Our society desperately needs dedicated men and women to raise up and train the next generation in the way they should go."

Tavia explained that she encouraged her daughters to pursue education and "chase their dreams." But she also taught them that raising a family with a devoted spouse is "one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer," citing studies showing that "committed, married couples with children are the happiest demographic."

Invoking Proverbs 31:28, Tavia declared, "Embracing the beautiful roles that God has made is something to celebrate."

Gracie Hunt, Clark's daughter, told Fox News that she respects Butker and said his message resonates with her lived experience.

"I can only speak from my own experience, which is I’ve had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up. And I understand that there are many women out there who can’t make that decision, but for me in my life, I know it was really formative in shaping me and my siblings to be who we are," she explained.

"I really respect Harrison and his Christian faith and what he’s accomplished on and off the field," she said.



The NFL, meanwhile, tried to distance the league from Butker's remarks.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," said Jonathan Beane, the NFL's chief diversity and inclusion officer. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

