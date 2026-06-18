Second former teacher at Christian school sentenced for sexually abusing same student after victim's heartbreaking testimony

A former Georgia teacher learned her fate after being convicted of sexually assaulting a male student at a Christian school, authorities said.

WSB-TV reported that a jury convicted 27-year-old Bonnie Brown on five counts of improper sexual contact by an educator in the first degree after approximately three hours of deliberation June 11.

'My school did not protect me as a child.'

Judge Stephen A. Bradley sentenced Brown to 40 years, with the first 15 to be served in prison.

Brown also was ordered to register as a sex offender upon release.

"We expect an individual put in certain positions to conduct themselves in a way that benefits the children in their care," Bradley said before sentencing, according to WXIA-TV.

As Blaze News previously reported, officers with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Brown in March 2025 after the Greene County Sheriff’s Office suspected sexual contact between a student and a former Nathanael Greene Academy teacher in Siloam.

At the time of her arrest, Brown was a teacher at a primary school in Wilkes County.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation previously said in a statement, "The investigation confirmed that Brown had engaged in sexual contact with a student while employed as a teacher at Nathanael Greene Academy."

During the trial, the victim reportedly became emotional as he detailed the enduring psychological trauma of the sexual abuse — especially by authority figures.

"All you had to do was admit it," the victim told the court, according to WXIA.

WXIA reported that the victim, now 19, testified that Brown refused to acknowledge the sexual abuse and instead attempted to portray him as a liar while making false allegations against him.

The victim revealed that he suffered emotional scars because he was bullied after the accusations became public, according to WXIA.

"As he continued reading, his voice began shaking," WXIA reported. "He struggled to breathe and became visibly overwhelmed. At one point, he could no longer continue."

WXIA noted that the teen needed to be escorted out of the courtroom by a victim advocate as he "cried and hyperventilated."

The advocate allegedly returned to the courtroom to read the victim's statement on his behalf.

The victim called on the court to impose the maximum sentence allowed, declaring that Brown had yet to face full accountability for the abuse.

Assistant District Attorney Blayne May said the victim's stirring testimony underscored the "traumatic impact" of a teacher-student sex scandal, according to WXIA.

"It's a very cathartic moment, but it brings up a lot of the trauma, and I think the judge and everyone in the courtroom saw the effect that these things have," May stated. "I think there's a stereotype that, 'Oh, it's a student and female teacher, it's got to be fun,' I think everyone saw the traumatic impact it can have on kids."

WXIA reported that Brown declined to address the courtroom.

Brown's father, Charles Gregory Brown, told the court that his daughter had no prior criminal record and was a straight-A student, a valedictorian, and a homecoming queen at Nathanael Greene Academy, WXIA reported.

"She has been violently sick, since this time, she can't sleep, she had migraines, for fear of what could happen, fearing that she would not be believed," the father said, according to WXIA.

The dad made his final plea to the judge: "I ask for leniency for Bonnie."

Following sentencing, May praised the victim for coming forward and enduring the pressures of a public trial.

"I'm very grateful to the victim for his courage for standing up, admitting, and saying what happened to him, telling the jury, and I'm grateful they believed him, and they let him have a voice," May said, according to WXIA.

"The judge and the jury by their verdict are sending a message, this community does not tolerate acts like that," May added. "I think the judge's sentence does send a message that these things, these acts, these crimes, have lasting consequences."

RELATED: Female elementary teacher, 25, turned in by husband for alleged sexual misconduct against underage student: Court docs

The victim also was sexually abused by another former Nathanael Greene Academy teacher.

Last month, 61-year-old Sherri Mauldin pleaded guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old student, according to WXIA.

Mauldin had been charged with aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, and improper sexual contact by an employee, agent, or foster parent.

A judge sentenced Mauldin to 25 years, with 12 years in prison.

Mauldin was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

According to the grand jury indictment, the sexual abuse occurred between Jan. 1 and Dec. 23, 2022.

Ashley Mitchell, the attorney representing the victim, in March released a statement from the teen regarding the abuse by both teachers.

According to another report from WXIA, the victim released a statement through Mitchell that read:

There was physical contact at the school and outside the school. I am relieved that these two women have been arrested and the crimes are being fully investigated. These women took advantage of their positions as my teachers. My school did not protect me as a child. I see that now, and I hope that these arrests will protect our community and children in it.

Nathanael Greene Academy has closed down, according to a Union-Recorder report published last month. The school's website is no longer operational, but an archived website exists. Blaze News called a phone number associated with the school, which went straight to voicemail, and left multiple requests for comment, but the school did not immediately reply.

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