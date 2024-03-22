Tennessee city pays $500,000 to ex-cop who had sexual trysts with 6 fellow officers, lawsuit says she was 'sexually groomed'

The former cop who was fired after being involved in an explosive sex scandal at a Tennessee police department has been awarded a $500,000 settlement from the city of La Vergne.

In January 2023, several officers at the La Vergne Police Department were suspended or fired over a sordid sex scandal. As Blaze News previously reported, there were allegations of unreported sexual relationships, having sex while on duty, and sexual harassment by sending pornographic photos and videos.

There were reported games of "strip Uno," a "Girls Gone Wild"-themed hot tub party, and foot fetish photos being shared.

The officers who were terminated are Patrol Officer Juan Lugo Perez, Sgt. Lewis Powell, Detective Seneca Shields, Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan, and Patrol Officer Maegan Hall. La Vergne Police Department Chief Burrel "Chip" Davis was also fired for allegedly receiving sexually explicit photos and videos of Hall.

Hall, 28, allegedly had sexual relations with six of her coworkers – which were not reported to the department.

In March 2023, Hall filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city of La Vergne. Hall claimed she was "sexually groomed" by her police colleagues.

Hall's attorney, Wesley Clark, previously said, "On several occasions, Hall tried to get out of this relationship, and she was not allowed to."

"Maegan wasn't looked at as a rookie cop to be trained and promoted," Clark claimed. "She was looked at like a piece of meat to be sexualized and exploited."

Hall said in an interview last year, "My supervisors worked together to take advantage of my vulnerabilities and mental health, and they used it for their gain and their sexual pleasure."

She said, "Who do you turn to when the chief of police is sexually harassing you? How can I get justice when the entire system, including the chief, not only condoned such behavior but participated in it? I was lost, and I felt alone. I had no one to turn to and nowhere to go."

On Wednesday, the La Vergne board voted 3-1 at a special meeting to settle the lawsuit.

Hall will receive $500,000 from the settlement.

The city denied "any admission of liability" and noted that no taxpayer funds were spent to settle the lawsuit, according to WTVF.

La Vergne Alderman Dennis Waldron was the lone dissenting vote.

Waldron said of the board's approval of the half-million-dollar settlement: "What message does that send to all the other employees?"

"It's sending a message out to everybody in the world [that says] come to La Vergne, sue La Vergne because they’re going to settle," Waldron stated.

Clark expressed that he is "absolutely" satisfied with the $500,000 settlement.

The attorney told WTVF, "This was her decision. She wanted to put this in the past and move forward with her life."

Clark remarked about Waldron's comment, "Well, I've got great advice for him. Stop breaking the law and you won't get sued."

