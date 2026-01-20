Employee at Houston Texans stadium sexually assaulted 8-year-old in bathroom stall, police say

A witness to a sexual assault of an 8-year-old boy at the Houston Texans stadium led to the arrest of a 21-year-old employee, according to Houston police.

The boy's mother said that her son was washing his hands when he was directed into the bathroom stall by the worker, who then followed him into the stall.

'I keep thinking about that Good Samaritan. I'm almost begging for the chance to shake that man's hand and thank him.'

The suspect was identified by police as Ushay Marquise Nixon, who worked for Aramark as a restroom attendant at the time. The family said that Nixon acted inappropriately toward the child, who realized something was wrong and ran out of the stall.

A bystander saw some of the interaction and sought out the boy's parents to let them know something happened to him.

"He had such concern in his voice. You could tell," said the mother of the boy. "He kept saying, 'I don't know, it didn't look right. I don't know if you're OK with that type of thing, I'm not.' He just kept repeating himself. So you could sense the concern in his voice."

When the boy said that a worker pulled his pants down in the bathroom, his father jumped into action and took the boy back to the restroom area, where he pointed out Nixon.

Nixon tried to hide in a supply closet, but police were able to detain the man after being called by the father.

Police said Nixon was charged with indecency with a child and posted surveillance video from the incident on their social media account. Prosecutors said in court that he had been accused in two similar cases but that those were dismissed after family members refused to press forward.

The boy's father wants to thank the witness who stepped in.

"I wasn't able to protect him that day, but he protected himself," the father said. "And I keep thinking about that Good Samaritan. I'm almost begging for the chance to shake that man's hand and thank him."

"We would love to thank him," the boy's mother said.

Aramark said in a statement that Nixon was no longer with the company and that the company was cooperating fully with police.

The family has also sued Aramark for hiring an accused pedophile as a restroom attendant.

Police are looking for witnesses to the incident, including the Good Samaritan, to step forward to aid their investigation.

