Texas man allegedly exposes himself to kids at grocery store; then, police find horrifying videos of his wife on his phone

A man and wife have been arrested for acts of bestiality that were found on a cellphone confiscated by police after the man exposed himself to children at a grocery store.

The Montgomery County Constable's Office said they were called to a H-E-B grocery store over reports that a man was following children and performing a sex act on himself on March 13.

Police were able to locate and arrest William M. Keen, but when they took his cellphone into evidence and got a search warrant to look at the data, they reportedly discovered evidence of more horrific crimes.

Prosecutors said that police found "multiple images of child sexual assault material as well as video content of Keen's spouse, identified as Joely Keen, engaging in both oral and vaginal sex with a Great Dane dog the couple owned together." They also found other photographs of child sex abuse.

Deputies obtained warrants and searched the couple's home in the city of Spring on Wednesday. They said that they found the Great Dane dog as well as two other dogs. They were rescued in order to avoid "further sexual exploitation" according to officials.

Two of their children were also removed from the home, aged 10 and 18 years old.

Joely Keen was charged with bestiality while William Keen was charged with indecency with a child by exposure and possession of child photography.

Neighbors told KTRK-TV that Joely Keen worked as a registered nurse and had been known around the neighborhood as being good with animals.

"I used to call him pet detective," one neighbor said to KTRK. "I don't even want to think about what transpired."

Ken Washington with the Montgomery County Constables Precinct 3 said they were concerned that the children might have been exposed to the couple's alleged criminal acts.

"It's not normal," Washington said to KTRK. "In the 20-plus years I've been doing this job, it doesn't cease to amaze me. Something comes up every now and again when you are investigating a crime. So when these detectives were going through this investigation and they find the images and the video and the sexual acts -- that's extremely concerning. But then you see an animal is involved and that makes this odd."

Here's a video about the incident:

