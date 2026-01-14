Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images
'That's what the Bible tells us': Renee Good's former in-law surprises CNN host with his message
January 14, 2026
Renee Nicole Good was shot to death by an ICE agent after she hit him with a vehicle.
Less than a week after Renee Nicole Good was shot dead while attempting to obstruct a law enforcement operation in Minneapolis with romantic partner Rebecca Good, her former father-in-law appeared on CNN to give his thoughts on the situation.
Timmy Macklin, a Trump supporter, joined CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" on Tuesday night.
'I don't blame ICE. I don't blame Rebecca. I don't blame Renee.'
Host Erin Burnett mentioned that the DOJ did not find substantial reason to launch an investigation into the incident, including the actions of the ICE agents and Good herself. She then asked Macklin how he felt about this aspect of the incident in particular.
Macklin stated, "It's a hard situation all the way around. It's hard for everybody involved. The ICE agent, you know, at first, I didn't see the footage where he was actually [hit]. ... In a flash like that it's hard to say how you would react. From my understanding, he had been through that before, maybe dragged or something. And so, like I said, it's just a hard situation for everybody."
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images
"I don't have any enemies. I love everybody. That's what the Bible tells us: love our neighbors as we love ourselves," Macklin said. "But, you know, I think there's some bad choices. And the word says for the wrath of God will come upon the children of disobedience."
Macklin expressed sympathy for everyone involved but refused to cast the blame on any one party
"I don't blame ICE. I don't blame Rebecca. I don't blame Renee," he said. "I just wish that, you know, if we were walking in the spirit of God, I don't think she would have been there. That's the way I look at it."
Good left behind a 6-year-old son, Timmy Macklin's grandson.
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
