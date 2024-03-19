The Guardian asks people to share how the 'climate crisis' has impacted their relationships

The Guardian is inviting people to detail how the "climate crisis" has impacted their relationships.

"As the climate crisis increases the frequency and severity of extreme weather events like floods, heatwaves and storms in Europe, it is also having an emotional impact on people," the outlet claimed. "We would like to hear how climate change has affected your relationships – with romantic partners, family or friends."

"Perhaps the stress of fleeing extreme weather events like wildfires or floods has impacted your budget and put strains on your relationships. Or perhaps different ideas about carbon footprints and child-rearing have caused tension in your relationships," the outlet suggested.

The climate alarmism-promoting outlet provided a form on which people can describe how their relationships have supposedly been impacted.

Over on X, one response to the Guardian read, "My wife of 35 years joins me in uproarious laughter when we envision these young mental lemmings experiencing an event like the Blizzard of 1978. We hug, kiss, and thank God we are rational adults who know giving more power and money to a government will not change the weather."

"My wife and I agreed to buy a hybrid SUV last year. (Sorry I don't have anything more dramatic to report.)," another account wrote.



The Biden administration and Democrats have been beating the climate alarmism drum. The president has referred to the supposed "climate crisis" as "the existential threat of our time."

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island has claimed in a tweet, "Republicans blame inflation on Joe Biden, but in fact it’s Republicans’ fossil-fuel-funded climate denial that is driving this key inflation measure. Insurance is skyrocketing because climate disasters are worse and more unpredictable."

