'We have ratio'd the president': Official account for 'The Sopranos' trolls President Biden over refusal to withdraw

The official page for the hit show "The Sopranos" mocked President Biden for not dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

The page, which only posts comments using scenes and quotes from the series, was responding to the president's public statement that he would not be giving up his nomination in the federal election despite calls for him to do so following a poor debate performance.

"Let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm the sitting President of the United States. I'm the nominee of the Democratic party. I'm staying in the race," the president's account wrote.

The crime drama show responded to Biden's comments by posting a picture of lead character Tony Soprano, who was played by James Gandolfini, saying, "If you gotta keep saying you're the boss, you're not the boss."

The post garnered over 10 million views, causing "The Sopranos" page to throw out another jab at the POTUS.

"We have ratio'd the president," the account added, referring to when a post on the platform receives more replies than it does likes.

There were near limitless replies from readers who were on board with the mockery:

"The person who came up with the idea behind this post deserves a raise," wrote an attorney.

The sentiment lined up with recent commentary from Drea de Matteo, who played character Adriana on "The Sopranos." She explained that her political views were not exactly welcomed in Hollywood.

"There are a lot of quiet Trump supporters [in Hollywood], there are a lot of [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] supporters," she said. "I wonder how much these actors got paid to endorse Biden at this point. I am curious. I wonder if De Niro got paid a location fee because he traveled to the courtroom to do that."



"Even though we were critically acclaimed, we still were outcasts," the actress said of the show. "So I'm still an outcast; here I am. They're going to take me out into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden," she added.

Other notable left-wing Hollywood personalities have called for President Biden to drop out. This included author Stephen King, an adamant Democrat and vocal anti-Trumper, who said it was time for Biden to step out of the race:

"Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it's time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election."

Agency mogul and WME chief Ari Emanuel also said the president is too old.



"I had a father who died at 92, but at 81 I took away his car, and it was a very simple test for me," Emanuel said, per the Hollywood Reporter. "If you were driving from downtown Beverly Hills to Malibu, would you want Biden to do it at night? Would you want Trump to do it at night? If the answer is neither, you cannot have them running a $27 trillion company called the United States."



