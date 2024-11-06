'The View' co-hosts — some dressed in black as if for a funeral — harp and complain after Trump wins back White House

In their first broadcast since Donald Trump took back the White House overnight in a resounding victory over Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, the co-hosts of "The View" — some dressed in black as though they were attending a funeral — as expected harped and complained Wednesday morning about Trump's win.

Whoopi Goldberg at one point acknowledged that Trump is "now the president" — however, she added a caveat: "I'm still not gonna say his name."

'I'm profoundly disturbed that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution did not prevent someone who participated in an insurrection from becoming president of the United States.'

Ana Navarro lamented that America failed to elect "the first black, Asian woman president. History slipped through our fingers again. I worked hard as hell for Donald Trump not to be president. But today, unlike Donald Trump and his followers, I acknowledge that he won."

Sunny Hostin said, "I'm profoundly disturbed. I think if you look at the New York Times this morning, the headline was ‘America Makes a Perilous Choice.’ I think that in 2016 we didn’t know what we would get from a Trump administration. But we know now. And we know now he will have almost unfettered power. And so I worry — not about myself actually, I don’t worry about my station in life — I worry about the working class. I worry about my mother, a retired teacher. I worry about our elderly and their Social Security and their Medicare. I worry about my children’s future, especially my daughter who now has less rights than I have.”

Hostin added: "I'm profoundly disturbed that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution did not prevent someone who participated in an insurrection from becoming president of the United States. I think that going forward that the convicted felon box on employment applications better be taken off because if you can be the president of the United States, then you should not be prevented from employment in this country."

Hostin also wrung her hands about a health care system that's "now at risk" — and then she looked down and appeared to read from a screen and noted that economists say Trump will "increase the [national] debt by $7.75 trillion." She also noted concerns about "mass deportations and internment camps."

“I'm surprised at the result, but I'm not surprised. As a woman of color, I was so hopeful that a mixed-race woman married to a Jewish guy could be elected president of this country,” Hostin concluded. “And I think that it had nothing to do with policy; I think this was a referendum of cultural resentment in this country.”

Sara Haines and even Joy Behar — a dyed-in-the-wool Trump-hater — were more measured in their reactions.

Alyssa Farah Griffin has been touted for a while as the lone Republican at the table — although she said she didn't vote for Trump — and seemed the most understanding of them all.

"We need to bring down the temperature, the name-calling, the demonizing," she said before adding that "it is a moment to listen to the voters. ... I didn't expect [Trump's win] to be this resounding, and I think there are some lessons from it. ... I think we forget about rural America. I think the working class feels left behind. They feel like the powerful, the elite only care about them and their power. And [Trump] spoke to them. We may not have liked his words, but they turned out for him."

You can view a longer segment from Wednesday's episode of "The View" here.

