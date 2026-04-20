Tim Walz launches new super PAC by pretending to be JD Vance

Failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz tried and failed to take a swipe at Vice President JD Vance during his announcement of a new political super PAC on Monday.

The Minnesota governor said the Small Town PAC is intended to boost the campaigns of Democrats in rural areas of the country.

'If Democrats want to win in more places, we’ve got to start showing up in more places.'

"Republicans like JD Vance like to portray their small-town neighbors as petty, resentful, and small-minded. I disagree. I think the problem facing small towns are Republicans like JD Vance," said Walz to Politico.

Vance was propelled into politics after the success of his memoir titled "Hillbilly Elegy," which documented his travails among poor, white communities in Kentucky and Ohio. He memorably paid homage to his mother and "mamaw" during his speech at the Republican National Convention in 2024.

Walz had given up his hopes of re-election as governor after being accused of helping cover up the massive fraud committed by some members of the Somali community in Minnesota. He has denied the allegations.

"We’re going to show up in small towns, organize in places too many people have given up on, and build power with the folks who call these places home," said Walz on social media Monday. "If Democrats want to win in more places, we’ve got to start showing up in more places."

He told Politico that he was going use the super PAC to seek "some teachers, some nurses, some laborers, vets, and young people in small towns across the country who can represent their communities better than Silicon Valley can."

RELATED: Tim Walz says Democrats need to be 'meaner' and 'bully the s**t out of' Trump

Walz was ridiculed by many in January after he warned that Minnesota was "at war" with the federal government after President Donald Trump ordered a surge of federal troops to enforce immigration law.

"I've issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard," Walz added. "We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary. I remind you, a warning order is a heads-up for folks."

That federal operation was ended after two anti-ICE protesters were killed during incidents with federal troops, and local leaders reached an agreement with the Trump administration to pull out the troops.

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