'Tip of the iceberg': Venezuelans accused of stealing over 100 identities for massive welfare fraud scheme

Somali fraudsters apparently have some competition from other migrant communities.

A pair of Venezuelan nationals were charged along with two other migrants this week for allegedly stealing and using the identities of over 100 individuals to obtain millions of dollars in federal welfare.

The Venezuelans, both of whom previously enjoyed Temporary Protected Status — Roman Vequiz Fernandez, 32, and Coralba Albarracin Siniva, 24 — and Joel Vicioso Fernandez, a 42-year-old Dominican national and permanent resident of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to use, transfer, acquire, and possess Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

'It is not particularly hard to identify these scams.'

Joel Fernandez's brother, Raul Fernandez Vicioso — a 37-year-old Dominican national and naturalized U.S. citizen who also lives in Fitchburg — was charged with conspiracy to commit SNAP fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, SNAP benefit fraud, aiding and abetting, and money laundering.

Charging documents allege that the men and their co-conspirators used 117 stolen identities from individuals in six states and Puerto Rico to create 24 "households" in SNAP applications. The "households" were said on average to contain four to five people, and all of the fraudulent "households" were listed as living in two single-family apartments in Providence, Rhode Island.

While there was already ample cause for the Rhode Island Office of Internal Audit to suspect something was off, the alleged fraudsters also used the same bogus lease agreement in support of 17 of the 24 applications and routinely submitted and accessed the online applications using the same out-of-state IP address.

Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images

The charging document noted that Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance records identified the theft of approximately $115,000 in SNAP funds in relation to this scheme; however, the state agency did not appear to bother informing the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Office of Inspector General or any other law enforcement agency.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley hammered this point again during a press conference on Tuesday, stating that the USDA OIG "is not aware of the Massachusetts DTA making any referral report to the USDA concerning this theft."

Apparently eager to steal even more, the Dominican nationals allegedly used their own personal information to create additional fraudulent SNAP benefit accounts, which involved the alleged use of fake passports and passport cards.

Investigators found that metadata from images of the counterfeit documents indicated they were taken in Leominster, Massachusetts, at the site of El Primo Restaurant, an establishment operated by the younger brother.

The suspected fraudsters had allegedly been using the stolen welfare benefits to purchase bulk food items for retail sale at the restaurant.

Federal agents raided the restaurant and Vicioso's residence on Sept. 24, 2025, and found approximately 20 fraudulently obtained Rhode Island and Massachusetts EBT cards, fraudulent documents, a handwritten list of identities, SNAP-related mailings, and a machine that enables stolen EBT card information to be loaded on a physical payment card, alleged the charging documents.

The Justice Department noted that in addition to allegedly fraudulently obtaining at least $440,000 in SNAP benefits from Massachusetts and Rhode Island between December 2023 and September 2025, the defendants allegedly also fraudulently secured over $700,000 by submitting bogus applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits in Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington from 2020 to 2021.

For the alleged PUA fraud, at least 29 different identities were used on the applications, not including Vicioso and Fernandez, who also allegedly issued applications in their own names.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Foley told reporters on Friday. "We are investigating many more benefit fraud cases in my office, and today is just the beginning."

In December, Foley's office announced the arrests of two men — Antonio Bonheur, a naturalized U.S. citizen, and Saul Alisme, a Haitian national — who allegedly engaged in a scheme to obtain millions of dollars' worth of SNAP benefits through small retail stores they ran in Boston.

The duo are also accused of selling donated food product intended for starving children overseas.

"It is not particularly hard to identify these scams, but if you don't even care to look or prosecute those involved, essentially allowing criminals to steal vast amounts of taxpayer money with impunity, the scams will continue to proliferate unabated," added Foley.

The U.S Government Accountability Office noted in a September 2024 report that an estimated 11.7% or $10.5 billion of SNAP benefits paid out by the USDA in fiscal year 2023 "were the wrong amount or otherwise should not have been made."

Last year, the USDA indicated that the national payment error rate for fiscal year 2024 was 10.93%.

