Mike Lee reveals the real victims of Somali fraud: 'It is not the rich people who suffer'

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah painted a bleak picture of the real consequences of the Somali fraud that was recently uncovered at illegitimate child-care facilities and "learing" centers in Minnesota.

During a Wednesday Senate hearing, Lee demonstrated that elites won't have to foot the multibillion dollar bill, but rather everyday Americans.

'This is, if anything, the tip of a tip of the iceberg.'

"You don't put a hornet's nest in your child's bedroom and expect that it won't cause problems at some point," Lee said during the hearing. "You don't release blank checks and allow those blank checks to be cashed at will by people who are not directly paying the bill because somebody else is, 350 million Americans who are sharing in that burden, and expect there not to be fraud."

"Not just occasional fraud, but massive, earthshaking kinds of fraud that cause people to lose faith in the system."



Lee noted that the extent of this rampant fraud is not merely a bug, but a feature of Democrat-run states and soft-on-crime cities. Although the fraud uncovered by journalists like Nick Shirley is staggering, Lee and his Republican colleagues noted that Minnesota is bound to be just one example of many states that have turned a blind eye to this financial abuse.

"Let's not kid ourselves," Lee said. "This is, if anything, the tip of a tip of the iceberg."

"The federal government is $38 and a half trillion in debt," Lee said. "When we look at the fact that we have impoverished Americans, keep in mind, when we spend this much money that we don't have, adding to that $38 and a half trillion debt at a staggering rate approaching $2 trillion a year, what does that do?"

"I'll give you a hint," Lee said. "It is not the rich people who suffer."