Dad goes absolutely primal on stranger who reportedly opened his home's front door and told his 'little daughter' he's a cop

A family in Toledo, Ohio, got a most unwelcome visitor Saturday afternoon — a male they didn't know who allegedly opened their front door and announced to a young daughter that he was a police officer.

"This guy came through the back alley, came to the front door, and he was trying to open the entrance," Steven Aranda told WTVG-TV of the frightening encounter. "And my little daughter said, ‘What are you doing?’ She said, ‘You don’t belong here,’ and then he said he was a Toledo cop."

'I threw him down on the ground — slammed him on the concrete and beat him up.'

Charging documents indicated that Parker Jackson, 33, claimed he was a police officer and needed to check on the children in the home, the station said.

Aranda told WTVG Jackson didn't look like a police officer, and a Toledo Police report Blaze News obtained indicated that Jackson provided no identification backing up his claim that he was a cop.

The station said Aranda was concerned about protecting his children and took matters into his own hands.

'I snatched his a*s up, and I threw him down on the ground — slammed him on the concrete and beat him up," Aranda told WTVG. “I pinned him down until the cops got here.”

Indeed, Jackson's arrest photo shows him with a bloody, swollen lip and a cut above his eye.

The police report also said Jackson was showing "visible symptoms of intoxication" by the time officers arrived. In fact, the report added that Jackson appeared to have been carrying several opened and unopened cans of Milwaukee's Best Ice beer at the time of his arrest. The report also said Jackson acknowledged opening the home's front door and claiming to be a police officer.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated trespassing, inducing panic, and impersonating a police officer, WTVG reported, adding that a judge ordered Jackson to stay away from the family and set his bond at $1,500.

Aranda told the station his four children were shaken by the incident.

“The kids were kind of scared a little bit 'cause, you know, they ain't been playing outside now in the past few days because you can’t trust nobody no more,” he noted to WTVG. “Watch out for your kids where they play at and their surroundings.”

You can watch the video of Aranda's interview with WTVG here.

Jackson on Friday was still behind bars at Lucas County Jail, officials told Blaze News.

