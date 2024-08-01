Tom Cotton ruins CNN anchor's narrative about Trump when he points out inconvenient facts about Biden, Harris

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) turned the tables on CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday when she tried to corner him over remarks former President Donald Trump made earlier in the day.

At a National Association of Black Journalists event, Trump fielded racially loaded questions in a mostly hostile environment. At one point, he appeared to question Vice President Kamala Harris' racial heritage, comments that stirred up more controversy.

'Four years ago, Joe Biden said if you don't vote for him, 'you ain't black.' Could you imagine a more insulting comment?'

But instead of questioning Cotton about Senate business, Collins essentially demanded that Cotton answer for Trump.

Unfortunately for Collins, the Arkansas Republican was not in the mood to play a game of identity politics. What actually matters, Cotton said, is "the fact that [Harris] identifies as a San Francisco liberal" and that her record as vice president, a presidential candidate, and as a state and local politician is "dangerous."

That response, however, wasn't sufficient for Collins, who repeatedly diverted the interview back to Trump's remarks.

But at every instance, Cotton spoke clearly about the contrast between Trump and Harris.

Finally, Cotton had enough and highlighted previous remarks from both Harris and Biden that complicate the media's narrative that purports Trump to be racist.

"My point is when are you and the rest of the media going to demand that Kamala Harris come out and answer questions in an unscripted format about where she stands for this country, as opposed to continuing to focus on what Donald Trump said today?" Cotton said. "Four years ago, Joe Biden said, 'If you don't vote for him, you ain't black.' Could you imagine a more insulting comment? Joe Biden is presuming to judge the political views of one-eighth of our fellow citizens based on their skin color.

"Did you ever ask Kamala Harris to condemn his remarks?" he asked.

At that moment, Collins began talking over Cotton and repeatedly interrupted him.

"But, senator, this is a question — you're a Republican senator," she said. "So, I would ask you about the Republican — the Republican nominee."

"Kaitlan, did you ask Kamala Harris why she's willing to serve as a vice president for a man she essentially called racist and a segregationist?" Cotton fired back.

"OK. Well—" Collins responded.

"Have you or anyone else in the media asked Kamala Harris those questions, Kaitlan?" Cotton followed up.

Collins, whose ratings are abysmal, did not answer Cotton's questions. She simply implored Cotton to "trust" her because she has "covered the Biden-Harris White House."

