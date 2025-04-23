Top Democratic senator announces retirement after 44 years in Congress

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, who serves as the Democratic whip, announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in 2026.

The 80-year-old senator was first elected to the Senate in 1996 after serving in the House since 1982. After 44 years in Congress, Durbin announced on his social media that it was "time to pass the torch."

'Even Chuck Schumer's sidekick is joining the long list of retiring Senate Democrats who don't want to be affiliated with MS-13 sympathizers and apologists or so-called men who invade women's spaces.'

"The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy," Durbin said. "I truly love the job of being a United States Senator. But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch. So, I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election at the end of my term."

"I have given more than half of my life to House and Senate congressional service, and I’ve always tried to stand up to power on behalf of the people of Illinois and our country," Durbin added. "I am proud of what I have achieved and hope my record will speak for itself."

Durbin's imminent departure was welcomed by Republicans, who have long opposed his political track record. Nick Puglia, the regional press secretary for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, points out that Durbin is just the latest Democrat to retire as the party becomes increasingly radical.

"Even Chuck Schumer's sidekick is joining the long list of retiring Senate Democrats who don't want to be affiliated with MS-13 sympathizers and apologists or so-called men who invade women's spaces," Puglia told Blaze News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

