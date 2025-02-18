Top NY Dems working to topple Eric Adams for embracing Trump deportation policies: Report

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly considering removing Eric Adams from his mayoral post after several New York City officials resigned from his administration.

First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer as well as Deputy Mayors Meera Joshi, Anne Williams-Isom, and Chauncey Parker all resigned on Monday. Following their resignations, Hochul is set to hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss a "path forward" for the dwindling Adams administration.

'I think they used the terminology, "You were not being a good Democrat,''' Adams said. 'I think that was their philosophy. That I was supposed to silently watch what happens to this city, and I love this city.'

"If they feel unable to serve in City Hall at this time, that raises serious questions about the long-term future of this mayoral administration," Hochul said of the former staff in a Monday statement.

Hochul also alluded to potentially removing Adams from his mayoral post, citing "alleged conduct" that has taken place in City Hall.

"I recognize the immense responsibility I hold as governor and the constitutional powers granted to this office," Hochul said in the statement. "In 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never been utilized to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly."

"That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored," Hochul added. "Tomorrow, I have asked key leaders to meet with me at my Manhattan office for a conversation about the path forward, with the goal of ensuring stability for the City of New York."

Much of the conflict surrounding Adams and the administration in recent weeks has revolved around his sudden embrace of President Donald Trump's deportation policies.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Adams admitted that when he spoke with Biden's administration about the migrant crisis, he was told to "be a good Democrat."

"I think they used the terminology, 'You were not being a good Democrat,'" Adams said. "I think that was their philosophy, that I was supposed to silently watch what happens to this city. And I love this city."

Truthfully, Adams couldn't afford to be a "good Democrat" anymore. The migrant crisis in New York City was costing taxpayers billions, flooding their schools and their communities with the expectation of endless welfare and subsidies. After realizing they could no longer foot the bill, Adams' approach changed.

In doing so, Adams has had multiple meetings with border czar Tom Homan, who seemed optimistic about the mayor's cooperation.

"He’s all in on addressing public safety threats that are here illegally and helping me find these missing children," Homan said of Adams.

"I think New York City is about to get a lot safer," Homan said. "I think New York City is about to send a strong message."

