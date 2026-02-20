Trans-identifying 'wolf' teacher fired, Hegseth says, after alleged 'sexually inappropriate' comments

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed the firing of a trans-identifying "wolf" elementary school teacher who sparked several complaints from Fort Bragg families.



Military families began expressing concern about the trans-identifying wolf teacher, who worked as a substitute teacher and teacher's aide at the Mildred B. Poole Elementary School, for reportedly using several names like "Roxxanne Wildheart," "Kiera Blackheart," "Lilith Deathhowl," "Captain Roxxie," "Artemis Deathhowl," and "savagebeastqueen," according to CBN News.

'The "Wolf" was fired.'

The parents also cited the teacher's troubling interactions with their children, allegedly sharing with them "sexually inappropriate" details about his identity and dating preferences.

Families began speaking out in early 2025, criticizing administrators for not having taken action against the teacher's "disturbing behavior," which reportedly included wearing feminine clothing, a dog collar, an animal tail, and fetish tags.

RELATED: 'No more dudes in dresses': Hegseth gives multitudes of trans-identifying service members the boot

Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

He also allegedly divulged his sexual fetishes in front of children by telling his students that he turns into a "wolf" at night, howling like a wolf, and insisting he be addressed by his "wolf character names" and with inaccurate female pronouns.

Parents claimed their children felt "scared and anxious" about the teacher's behavior, with one child telling her mother, "Mommy, I'm scared he's going to come eat me."

Another child reportedly told her mother, "Mommy, Ms. Roxxie says he was born in a male's body, but he's actually a woman, but he likes boys!"

RELATED: Activist judges overruled: Trump judges greenlight Hegseth’s ban on military 'dudes in dresses'

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Hegseth took matters into his own hands, protecting the students from further perverted behavior.

"The 'Wolf' was fired 2 weeks ago," Hegseth posted to X Thursday in response to CBN.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!