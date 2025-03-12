Trans punk rocker who sang, 'Does your God have a big fat d**k?' at Bernie Sanders rally hits back at critics

A transgender punk rocker who sang an explicit, anti-Christian song last week at a rally against the Trump administration — which U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) organized — has hit back at critics.

As Blaze News previously reported, Laura Jane Grace sang "Your God (God's D**k)" to open the far-left politician's "Fighting Oligarchy" rally Friday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

'I get chromosomes and biology thrown in my face constantly, and we all listen to talk of “his glory” and being made in “his image."'

Grace's lyrics wonder, "Does your God have a big fat d**k? 'Cause it feels like he's f***ing me" and "Does he shoot wads of honey and c** twice on Easter Sunday?" and "Can he c** a shotgun blast and shoot salvation up your ass?"

Here's video of Grace singing the jaw-dropping tune — complete with a sign-language translator — in front of the large rally crowd at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Grace's YouTube page contains an official version of the song with all of the lyrics.

As you might guess, the song's message was met with pushback.

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck posted on X in regard to the performance that "this is who the Democrats are now. Pure evil. Other lyrics are somehow even more grotesque and anti-Christian. These people are insane. @BernieSanders is a lunatic and anti-Christian."

Conservative commentator Todd Starnes noted that Grace "sang one of the most profane and disgraceful songs about Christianity and Almighty God. It was utter garbage."

Singer hits back

Grace posted the following response to the criticism Tuesday on Instagram: "I maintain that this song is a smart and well laid-out argument, and I am asking a genuine question. I get chromosomes and biology thrown in my face constantly, and we all listen to talk of 'his glory' and being made in 'his image,' and that’s what I want to know — Do you honestly believe your god has a d**k?"

Some commenters couldn't get enough of Grace's response to detractors:

"LOVE you extra for this," one wrote.

"God’s son could not be reached for comment," another declared.

"Well, if a conservative on X is criticizing you, you’re doing something right," another stated.

"As a leftist Christian, I am not offended by this song in the slightest," another said. "I believe God is pissed at the people making him look bad. God doesn't question why anyone would call out the people who are using his name in vain to gain power and wealth."

Anything else?

Grace — formerly Thomas James Gabel — came out as transgender in 2012, the Daily Mail reported. The outlet added that Sanders' tour condemns President Donald Trump's "tyrannical administration." The Daily Mail also noted that about 3,500 people attended Friday's rally.

