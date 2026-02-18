Tricia McLaughlin leaving DHS after Good, Pretti shootings, prompting cheers from smug Democrats

Tricia McLaughlin, an unflappable 31-year-old defender of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, announced on Tuesday that she is stepping down as Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary.

One DHS official told the New York Times that McLaughlin — a former top communications aide to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and ABC News contributor — had made plans to leave the agency in December but, feeling duty-bound, stuck it out for several more months to lend her support amid backlash over the fatal shootings of anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement radicals Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

'Your boos mean nothing.'

McLaughlin told the Cincinnati Enquirer last month that she wanted to return to Cincinnati with her husband, Republican political strategist Benjamin Yoho, to start their family. Yoho and McLaughlin tied the knot in August.

She noted further that with regard to running for office or getting involved in local politics, she "wouldn't rule anything out."

In a statement on Tuesday, McLaughlin expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and the American people, claiming that it has been an "honor and privilege to serve this great nation."

RELATED: LA thug who hurled concrete chunks at federal agents learns the hard way that actions have consequences

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Image

"I am immensely proud of the team we built and the historic accomplishments achieved by this Administration and the Department of Homeland Security," added McLaughlin.

McLaughlin noted further that Lauren Bis, who has been working as deputy assistant secretary for media relations, will take over as assistant secretary for public affairs and that Katie Zacharia — a commentator on Fox News and Newsmax — will step into the role of both DHS spokeswoman and deputy assistant secretary.

Noem said that McLaughlin "has served with exceptional dedication, tenacity, and professionalism" and "played an instrumental role in advancing our mission to secure the homeland and keep Americans safe." Noem added that she was "sad to see her leave."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt similarly expressed sorrow to see McLaughlin leave and lauded the young woman for being "a strong and fearless voice on behalf of President Trump and the brave men and women of federal law enforcement."

Republicans and others happy with the work the DHS has done in making good on Trump's promises to the American people thanked McLaughlin for her service. Democrats, however, attacked her.

New Jersey Rep. Rob Menendez (D), for instance, wrote, "Hope you have time to reflect on all the harm & damage you caused, all the bs [sic] spin that came directly from you, & all the reputations you tarnished including the memories of dead Americans."

Menendez — the son of disgraced former Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez (N.J.) and a champion of illegal aliens who has supported legislation that would repeal the Alien Enemies Act, limit immigration enforcement actions, and defund U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — noted further that he hopes McLaughlin's work for the DHS "haunts" her for the remainder of her career.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries branded McLaughlin "another MAGA extremist" and suggested she had been "forced out of DHS."

McLaughlin didn't let such remarks get to her in the past.

On Jan. 1, McLaughlin shared a "Rick and Morty" meme captioned, "Your boos mean nothing[.] I've seen what makes you cheer."

A DHS official told the Times that the young woman demonized by Democrats — including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Rep. Dan Goldman (N.Y.) — has, along with her family, been deluged with threats.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!