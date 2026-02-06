Trucker accused of killing 4 Amish men — and DHS claims he's an 'illegal alien'

A Kyrgyzstani semi-truck driver is in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody following a collision that caused the death of multiple individuals.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Bekzhan Beishekeev, 30, was driving east on State Road 67 in Indiana when his truck collided head-on with a van, killing four of the vehicle's occupants.

'Beishekeev illegally came to the United States using the Biden administration's disastrous CBP One app and was released into the United States.'

Beishekeev was accused of failing to slow down for another semi-truck in front of him and swerving into oncoming traffic.

The collision killed Henry Eicher, 50; his two sons, Menno Eicher, 25, and Paul Eicher, 19; and a family friend, Simon Girod, 23, FreightWaves reported. The men belonged to Bryant, Indiana's Amish community. The van's driver, Donald Stipp, 55, reportedly underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The Department of Homeland Security, which referred to Beishekeev as an "illegal alien," stated that the truck driver crashed into a van "carrying up to 15 passengers."

Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated on Thursday that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration was conducting an on-site investigation of the carrier that hired Beishekeev.

"There MUST be accountability for the community of Bryant, Indiana, who are devastated by the loss of their loved ones," Duffy declared. "I will continue to demand we shine a spotlight on these preventable tragedies and pray for the beautiful Amish community."

Bekzhan Beishekeev. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Beishekeev is a resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to the Indiana State Police. He entered the United States on December 19, 2024, in Nogales, Arizona, by using the Biden administration CBP One cellphone app.

"Beishekeev illegally came to the United States using the Biden administration's disastrous CBP One app and was released into the United States. Even worse, Josh Shapiro's Pennsylvania issued him a commercial driver's license," the DHS wrote. "Sanctuary politicians must STOP issuing commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens before another American is killed."

Gov. Shapiro argued that Beishekeev had legal status.

“Every person who applies for a non-domiciled commercial driver’s license issued by PennDOT must provide proof of identify and proof of their legal presence in the United States. That information is verified by the federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database, administered by Kristi Noem and the United States Department of Homeland Security,” a spokesperson for Shapiro told Fox News.

"The individual in question had legal status in Kristi Noem’s database when the license was issued in July 2025 and still shows as eligible to receive a license as of today. Kristi Noem should focus on minding the shop in her own agency, as her incompetence and operational failures seem to be matching the scale of her moral failures as the Secretary of Homeland Security," the spokesperson added.

