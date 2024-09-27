Trump trouncing Harris in pivotal state, new poll finds

A new poll shows former President Donald Trump far ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in a key battleground state.

The Suffolk/USA TODAY poll found that likely voters in Arizona are breaking in favor of Trump by a wide margin of 6 percentage points.

'I don't feel like the other side has any kind of grasp on what to do with the economy.'

Trump garnered support from 48.8% of the respondents, while only 42.8% said they support Harris.

The lead is corroborated by poll results in Maricopa County, which is considered a bellwether for the state. Trump beats Harris in the county among likely voters by a margin of 4 percentage points, 47% to 43%.

Inflation and the economy were the top concerns among respondents, and only 39% said they are better off than they were four years ago, while a majority of 52% said they are worse off.

“Economy is the big one for me. That's the big slider for me,” said Trent Kay, a voter who is supporting the Republican. “I don't feel like the other side has any kind of grasp on what to do with the economy or how to handle foreign policy.”

Immigration is also a top issue for voters in the poll.

Despite the good news for Trump in the state, the poll had disappointing results for Republicans seeking to retake the U.S. Senate. Democratic incumbent Rep. Ruben Gallego is beating Republican candidate Kari Lake in the race for the Arizona U.S. Senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema. Gallego is ahead in the poll by 6 percentage points, which tracks with other polls, including one from Fox News.

